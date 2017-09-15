Make the jump to 4K with our guide to the LG UJ6300 TV unboxing and setup

The LG UJ6300 TV is the entry-level 4K TV for LG this year. You may be wondering what you can expect from an entry-level TV when it is produced by a top-tier manufacturer like LG. In this video, we take a look at the LG UJ6300 TV unboxing and setup to show you exactly what to expect.

What’s in the box

Product and setup literature.

2 AAA batteries.

Remote — not magic motion.

Power cable.

6 screws.

2 legs.

Not included items

Several items are not included in with the TV. You will need to buy HDMI cables to connect your TV to other devices. The easiest way to ensure you have HDMI cables is to buy the AmazonBasics High-Speed HDMI cables at the same time as your TV. If you do not buy the AmazonBasics HDMI cable, make sure that the HDMI cables you do buy are rated as “high speed” cables to accommodate the large amount of data they’ll have to handle for 4K HDR content.

The TV also does not come with wall-mounting equipment. For more information about wall mounting check out our wall-mounting guide video.

Set up TV

The legs and TV are letter coded with A and B, not number coded. Match the correct leg with its correct slot. The pole piece on the leg fits into the hole and the tab on the leg lines up with the indented square on the TV. Once you slide the leg in place, use three screws to secure it to the TV.

Looking at the back of the TV, you will find the power port toward the bottom and on the left of the TV. You will want to put the power cord in its port on the TV before plugging it in to the wall. On the right, you will find the port bay. The side bay has two HDMI inputs and one USB input. The rear-facing bay has one HDMI input, one USB input, an Ethernet input, and RCA jacks for older devices. If you are wall mounting this TV, remember to leave space for the RCA cables between the TV and the wall.

Design features

While this TV may not be state-of-the-art in LG design, it is a good-looking TV. A moderately sized bezel runs around the rim of the screen. The plastic legs go well with the bezel and don’t draw too much attention to themselves. Since the legs are on the far edges of the TV, sitting at 53 inches wide, you will need a fairly wide entertainment stand to hold the TV.

Set up connections

When you first power on your TV LG WebOS Smart TV system takes you through a setup wizard. Use your remote to connect the TV to your Wi-Fi router and put in your Internet password. Then allow the TV to scan for TV channels via the connected antenna or cable box.

To make it easier to switch between your inputs, we suggest labeling the HDMI inputs, such as labeling the HDMI input connected to a Blu-ray player “Blu-Ray”. This way you will have a more descriptive name helping you find the right input to select when trying to play DVDs. You can label the inputs by going into Settings, then Inputs, and editing each input.

Adjusting settings

While you are still setting up your TV, we suggest you adjust your settings. In regards to picture presets we suggest selecting either expert bright room or expert dark room, depending on where you place the TV. For most TV users, the expert bright room will be preferred, unless you have a dedicated darkened home entertainment room. No matter which picture preset you decide on, we urge you to reduce or turn off the eco mode because this has a big effect on the brightness of the TV. Turn off Trumotion to eliminate the soap opera effect to have a smoother picture.