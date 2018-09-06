Cut the cord wherever you live with Mohu’s 75-mile HD Striker antenna

Digital Trends
If you’re looking to cut the cord and ditch cable for good, you’ve got plenty of options. There are plenty of live TV streaming services that offer flexible alternatives to cable, but they might not have all of your local channels. You can always use an HD antenna, but if you live too far from your nearest city, a cheap indoor antenna might not cut it. This is the reason that Mohu recently launched its new Striker, an outdoor antenna capable of picking up channels from as far as 75 miles away.

Mohu first came onto the scene when it launched the Leaf antenna, a small, easy-to-mount antenna that was much easier to use than standard antennas. It has been keeping busy since then, earlier this year releasing the Blade antenna, an indoor/outdoor model that matches a striking, minimalist look with the ease of use that the company’s products are known for. We liked the Blade quite a bit, but when it comes to range, that model has nothing on the new Striker model.

The Striker dropped fairly stealthily, simply popping up on Amazon earlier this week, before appearing on the Mohu website. Like other Mohu antennas and most modern antenna models, the Striker is omnidirectional, meaning you don’t have to mess around with “aiming” it at the channels you want it to pick up. Simply mount the antenna on the outside of your house and you’re good to go.

While using an antenna may seem like a very last-century idea, there are benefits. Mohu points out that since over-the-air (OTA) broadcasts aren’t compressed as they are with cable, you’re getting a higher-quality picture. The Mohu Striker includes a detachable 30-foot cable as well as a mounting kit to help you mount the antenna on your home. If you’d prefer to keep the antenna out of the elements, it can also be installed in your attic.

The Mohu Striker retails for $130 and is available via the Mohu website and via Amazon. If you don’t need the range, see our list of the best indoor antennas you can buy for something slightly more convenient. If you do opt for the Striker but aren’t feeling certain about mounting it, take a look at our guide on how to install an HD antenna.

