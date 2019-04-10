Digital Trends
Home Theater

Netflix expands its horizons with a SiriusXM comedy channel … and a magazine?

Parker Hall
By

Netflix has decided to broaden its horizons, dipping its toes into two more forms of media, launching a full-time radio channel on SiriusXM, as well as planning a free print publication (yes, you read that right) to promote its video production efforts.

The new radio channel, which will be called Netflix Is A Joke, makes the most logical sense the two endeavors on its face, given that the streaming giant has longstanding partnerships with a number of big-name standup comedians. In fact, much of the content for the channel will be recycled from filmed specials, including sections of performances by Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, Ellen DeGeneres, and Jerry Seinfeld, among numerous other big names.

SiriusXM is the perfect radio-style platform for the service, given that its subscribers tend to veer a bit older in age than Netflix’s average audiences, and that the platform boasts massive subscriber numbers across the United States. In effect, Netflix is essentially partnering to create content-based ads for its online comedy specials.

What might baffle those who keep tabs on Netflix’s business practices is the second endeavor. The company has decided to create Wide, a 100-plus page print publication that will feature interviews, essays, and features surrounding the people and actors who work on its TV shows and films.

The oddest part? The publication won’t be for sale. Instead, it will be distributed around Hollywood in June, when the TV academy nominates productions for Emmy awards.

Essentially, the entire publication can be considered a PR move, designed to bring attention to the vast array of Netflix-produced shows that might not be on typical awards voters’ radars. After all, the company released around 700 TV shows, movies, documentaries, comedy specials, and animations in the past year alone. Wide will be helmed by Krista Smith, an editor from popular magazine Vanity Fair.

Netflix claims to have invested significantly in “some of the most talented and sought after writers and photographers, thinkers and creatives, to make the inaugural issue of Wide,” according to emails sent to Bloomberg.

Whether or not the print publication will help Netflix earn any more nominations or awards remains to be seen, but, as they say, there’s no such thing as bad press — even if it may seem antiquated in the streaming age. It should be interesting, at least, for readers to discover shows they might not otherwise have heard about among Netflix’s most award-ready films and TV shows.

Wide will be released in June, while the new SiriusXM channel Netflix is a Joke is slated to premiere April 15, 2019.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

What is YouTube TV? Here's everything you should know about the TV service
google chromecast ultra 2016
Product Review

Google's Chromecast Ultra is the cheapest path to razor-sharp 4K HDR

Google’s latest Chromecast doubles the price, but quadruples the resolution for a simple and affordable way to get 4K. Add in wide HDR support, and it’s got a lot going for it.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
powerbeats pro
Home Theater

Beats Powerbeats Pro: Everything you need to know about the earphones

Apple will release a fully wireless pair of earphones in May from its Beats brand. The Powerbeats Pro earphones have impressive features to compete with the AirPods, along with a litany of other options. Here's everything we know.
Posted By Ryan Waniata, Jeremy Kaplan
Apple AirPods
Home Theater

AirPods 2 vs. Jabra Elite Active 65t: Which are the better wireless earbuds?

Apple's AirPods are the most popular true wireless headphones out there, but does that mean they are the best? Here is a comparison between the AirPods and Jabra's sporty Elite Active 65t.
Posted By Parker Hall
Home Theater

What are HDMI ARC and eARC? Here’s how they can simplify your home theater

HDMI ARC is one of the coolest TV features at your disposal. But if you're like most folks, you have no idea how it works, if you even know what it is at all. Here's our primer on HDMI ARC, as well as the next-generation technology, eARC.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
Netflix Expansion
Home Theater

Here’s why you’re not getting Netflix in HD or 4K, and how to fix it

Are you having trouble watching your favorite movies or TV shows on Netflix in HD or 4K? We explain why loading takes so long, why the picture quality fluctuates, and what you can do about it.
Posted By Parker Hall
3k home theater 3000 k
Movies & TV

For $3,000, you can rent Hollywood blockbusters while they’re still in theaters

Red Carpet Home Cinema, a new service from former Ticketmaster CEO Fred Rosen, lets you skip the multiplex and watch the newest movies in the comfort of your own home — but that convenience doesn't come cheap.
Posted By Chris Gates
samsung lifestyle tv the frame
Home Theater

From 8K TVs to soundbars, Samsung reveals pricing on its 2019 lineup

As of today, you can order Samsung's latest art-filled Frame TV and Q Series soundbars from the tech giant and select retailers. The company also laid out pricing for its QLED TVs, from its 8K to 4K lines, among multiple other TVs for 2019.
Posted By Parker Hall, Ryan Waniata
roku alters voice search to prioritize the channel in os 9 1 update rokuos9 edit
Home Theater

Roku alters voice search to prioritize The Roku Channel in OS 9.1 update

Roku has added new and updated features to its streaming devices and Roku TVs, including a new voice-search feature that appears to prioritize TV shows and movies on its Roku Channel first.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
best headphones under $100 audio technica m40x
Deals

The Audio-Technica ATH-M40x, one of the best sub-$100 headphones, are on sale

Autio-Technica stands tall among the best head-fi makers on the market today. Audio-Technica also makes some of the best cans you can find for $100 or less, and one of our favorites, the bassy Audio-Technica ATH-M40X, is on sale right now…
Posted By Lucas Coll
Echo Link
Home Theater

Amazon’s Echo Link and Echo Link Amp bring hi-fi sound to Alexa’s living room

Amazon's Echo Link and Echo Link Amp are designed to bring high-fidelity sound to your Alexa ecosystem. Are they worth the significant expense over a smaller Echo speaker, and how well do they integrate into a typical hi-fi system?
Posted By Parker Hall
sonys massive new microled display stands 17 feet tall and packs 16k resolution sony crystal led tv screen 1
Home Theater

Sony’s massive new MicroLED display stands 17 feet tall and packs 16K resolution

Sony has a massive new 16K MicroLED display that stands 17 feet tall and is longer than a bus. Announced at the 2019 NAB show in Las Vegas, the display is located in Japan and will be used for research.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
YouTube TV
Home Theater

Sling TV vs. YouTube TV: Which live TV streaming service is right for you?

As more people cut the cord, the inevitable question is, which live TV streaming service should you get? We take the long-time fan favorite, Sling TV and match it up against newcomer YouTube TV to see which service comes out on top.
Posted By Simon Cohen
best youtube channels tv
Home Theater

What is YouTube TV? Here’s everything you should know about the TV service

YouTube TV is becoming an increasingly major competitor to other streaming services. Not sure if the service might be right for you? Don’t worry, we have a guide detailing everything you could want to know about the service.
Posted By Rick Marshall, Kris Wouk
sling tv vs youtube live
Home Theater

YouTube TV raises its prices again, but at least you get Discovery

YouTube TV is raising prices to $50 per month ($55 through Apple devices), edging its popular cord-cutting TV service closer to traditional cable pricing, but adding the Discovery Channel in the process.
Posted By Parker Hall