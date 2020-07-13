  1. Home Theater

OnePlus will launch its AirPods rivals, the OnePlus Buds, on July 21

By

It’s official: After months of speculation, OnePlus confirmed today via Twitter that it will be launching its AirPods competitor on July 21.

Officially known as the OnePlus Buds, these will be the company’s first true wireless earbuds. Digital Trends reviewed the OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2.0 — a set of Bluetooth earbuds connected via a cord — in 2019 and found them to be strong performers.

The launch of the OnePlus Buds will coincide with the debut of the company’s next smartphone, the OnePlus Nord, which will launch via an augmented reality event on July 21.

“Global mobile technology company OnePlus announced today it will unveil the OnePlus Buds, the company’s first-ever true wireless earphones, on July 21,” a OnePlus press release says. “OnePlus Buds are designed to deliver high-quality audio playback and an easy-to-use experience on the go, eliminating all wires for a truly freeing sound experience.”

“With the new OnePlus Buds, we are further building out our portfolio of products that give our users a burdenless experience,” Pete Lau, founder and CEO of OnePlus, said in a statement. “Our users are looking for the right combination of great sound quality, seamless connectivity, and an easy-to-use experience. That’s exactly what the OnePlus Buds will deliver.”

Details around the OnePlus Buds are still light. On June 29, reliable leaker MaxJ showed off what appears to be a cross between Apple’s AirPods and Google’s Pixel Buds.

We still don’t know if the new true wireless buds will offer active noise cancellation (ANC), or how much they’ll cost when they go on sale. Other aspects like battery life and whether or not the case will offer wireless charging are also unknown.

We’ll have all of the details on the OnePlus Buds as soon as the launch on July 21 happens, along with the lowdown on the OnePlus Nord.

