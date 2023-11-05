 Skip to main content
Walmart is practically giving away this 65-inch 4K TV right now

Albert Bassili
The onn. 70-inch 4K Roku TV hangs on the wall as part of a home theater arrangement.
Onn.

If you're looking for a great 65-inch TV deal that isn't going to break the bank, then going with the more budget-oriented Onn TVs is a great idea. Not only do you get a big-screen TV for bargain-bin prices, but Onn TVs tend to have quite a few great features. For example, take this 65-inch Onn TV for just $298 at Walmart instead of the usual $348 price tag. That's a nice little $50 in savings you can make to grab a larger screen and upgrade your home theater setup.

Why you should buy the Onn 65-inch Class 4K TV

As you’d expect for most modern TVs, this Onn TV runs at 4k, but it also runs HDR10, which is nice to see for a TV at this price point. As such, you’re going to get some excellent color reproduction and image fidelity, especially when it comes to contrasting colors. That said, it unfortunately doesn’t support HLG HDR, which is what some broadcasters use, especially in sports, but if you’re not a big sports watcher, then that isn’t a dealbreaker. Similarly, it doesn’t have the faster 120Hz refresh rate, but that’s perfectly fine, especially for gaming on something like the Xbox Series S or even the Series X and PS5 with games that don’t support 120Hz.

The Onn TV also has a lot of convenience features as well since it’s built on the Roku TV platform. For example, you can control the whole TV from your phone using an app, which also means you can control it through voice if you’d prefer. It also integrates with several different ecosystems, including Apple Home and Google Home, so you can control everything directly from your TV, which is pretty neat. You can also use Apple AirPlay to stream things or Alex if you’re in Amazon’s ecosystem, so the Onn TV is quite versatile.

Overall, if you’re looking for a great mid-range TV with a large screen at a great price, this Onn screen is perfect, even more so with the deal from Walmart bringing it down to $298. That said, if you’d like something a bit different, then you can always check out some of the TV deals instead.

Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
Best 70-inch TV deals: Get a big screen for sports for $450
The Samsung 70-inch Class 7 Series 4K TV in a living room.

We're coming up on the holiday shopping season, which means some really fantastic deals on big-screen TVs, making them as affordable as ever. Particularly when you consider that even the best TVs are regular candidates for a discount. 70-inch TVs make a good size for watching sports, and since most TVs nowadays are smart TVs, they’re also a good option if you’re interested in the best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Max, and more. There are a lot of intriguing 70-inch TV deals taking place right now, and we’ve rounded up the best available. These TVs include brands like LG and Samsung, and they’re ready to take center stage in your home theater.
Insignia 70-inch F30 Series LED 4K TV — $450, was $600

Whether upgrading your home theater or building one from scratch, the Insignia F30 4K TV has everything on the stat sheet. It presents all of your favorite content in breathtaking 4K resolution, and HDR technology provides a wide range of color details and sharper contrast, making movies more immersive and things like sports more impactful. Versatile connectivity ports make it easy to connect home theater peripherals. This TV also offers smart features like Alexa voice control, DTS Studio Sound, and Apple AirPlay. The Insignia 70-inch F30 4K TV is also a Fire TV, which gets you instant access to over 500,000 streaming movies and TV episodes, and access to thousands of channels and apps, including Netflix, Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, Prime Video, and more.

Read more
You can get this 58-inch Roku TV for under $300 if you’re quick
Hisense 4K TV on a cabinet.

There's nothing better than watching sports on a big-screen TV, especially if your living room isn't that big and you can sit very close to it. That said, having a big TV isn't enough, especially when you consider all the features a higher-end TV might have to give you a better overall experience. One example is this 58-inch R6 Series TV from Hisense, a company that is known for its more budget-friendly TVs but that has recently been getting into the higher end of the market.

While the R6 Series usually goes for $298, you can knock $30 off the price if you grab it from Walmart for only $268. While that's not a significant discount, it's a nice little bit of money you're saving on a surprisingly good TV, making it one of the better TV deals in this price range. Also, the R6 Series runs on the Roku TV platform, which keeps you out of the Google, Apple, and Amazon ecosystems if you'd rather have something a bit more independent, which is important to some.

Read more
The 5 best TV deals in Best Buy’s ‘Early Access’ Black Friday Sale
The LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV in the living room.

Best Buy is currently offering some early Black Friday discounts on TVs as part of its Early Access Sale. In it you’ll find some pretty significant discounts on 4K TVs of all different sizes. And while these are some of the more exciting TV deals we’re finding right now, in some instances you’ll be able to save even more if you’re a Best Buy Plus subscriber or a My Best Buy Total member. We’ll note where that’s applicable in our roundup below, so read onward for more information on landing some savings on one of the best TVs for your home theater.
Insignia 50-inch F30 LED 4K Fire TV — $240, was $300

A 50-inch 4K TV is a good size to suit most rooms, and the Insignia F30 has almost everything you could hope for in a TV this size. It presents all of your favorite content in breathtaking 4K resolution, and HDR technology provides a wide range of color details and sharper contrast, making movies more immersive and things like sports more impactful. Versatile connectivity ports make it easy to connect home theater peripherals. This TV also offers smart features like Alexa voice control, DTS Studio Sound, and Apple AirPlay. And because the Insignia F30 is a Fire TV, it will give you instant access to over 500,000 streaming movies and TV episodes, and access to thousands of channels and apps.

Read more