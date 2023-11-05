If you’re looking for a great 65-inch TV deal that isn’t going to break the bank, then going with the more budget-oriented Onn TVs is a great idea. Not only do you get a big-screen TV for bargain-bin prices, but 111111111111111Onn TVs tend to have quite a few great features. For example, take this 65-inch Onn TV for just $298 at Walmart instead of the usual $348 price tag. That’s a nice little $50 in savings you can make to grab a larger screen and upgrade your home theater setup.

Why you should buy the Onn 65-inch Class 4K TV

As you’d expect for most modern TVs, this Onn TV runs at 4k, but it also runs HDR10, which is nice to see for a TV at this price point. As such, you’re going to get some excellent color reproduction and image fidelity, especially when it comes to contrasting colors. That said, it unfortunately doesn’t support HLG HDR, which is what some broadcasters use, especially in sports, but if you’re not a big sports watcher, then that isn’t a dealbreaker. Similarly, it doesn’t have the faster 120Hz refresh rate, but that’s perfectly fine, especially for gaming on something like the Xbox Series S or even the Series X and PS5 with games that don’t support 120Hz.

The Onn TV also has a lot of convenience features as well since it’s built on the Roku TV platform. For example, you can control the whole TV from your phone using an app, which also means you can control it through voice if you’d prefer. It also integrates with several different ecosystems, including Apple Home and Google Home, so you can control everything directly from your TV, which is pretty neat. You can also use Apple AirPlay to stream things or Alex if you’re in Amazon’s ecosystem, so the Onn TV is quite versatile.

Overall, if you’re looking for a great mid-range TV with a large screen at a great price, this Onn screen is perfect, even more so with the deal from Walmart bringing it down to $298. That said, if you’d like something a bit different, then you can always check out some of the TV deals instead.

