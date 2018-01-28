Poptheatr is your own personal theater that you wear on your head

Have you ever wanted to watch a movie in public but not be distracted by the public? For most people, earphones would likely be enough to ensure their movie isn’t interrupted, but if you need even more privacy, there’s a new Kickstarter that might be just for you.

Poptheatr is a bucket that you can put over the top of your head to block out noises and other distractions while viewing content on your smartphone or tablet. You simply place your device inside the top of the theater and look up to watch movies or TV shows. You can also control the content via a separate Bluetooth device.

“Poptheatr is your own private theater that provides you with a comfortable, personal viewing experience when watching on your mobile device,” the product’s Kickstarter reads. “No longer will you face distractions and constant discomfort when you could be enjoying your movie or show to the fullest extent.”

At the time of this reporting, the product has raised little over $4,000, which is about a tenth of what it needs to get funded. It currently has 32 backers and there are 20 days to go until the Kickstarter ends.

The product doesn’t seem to fill any real need, but then again, a successful project does not always have to solve any problems. If you’re at home, would the Poptheatr be preferable to using your TV or computer to watch your favorite shows or movies? Even if you want to be alone, many people may prefer to curl up under a blanket with a tablet and good pair of earphones than place a sleeve over their head.

The company claims that not having to use headphones is an advantage, and that the product is more comfortable than a VR headset. It is collapsible for easy transport and storage.

The main use would be to use it in public to block outside disturbances, but if you use it on a bus or subway, you could risk missing your stop someone messing with you while you’re distracted.

Early bird pricing for the Poptheatr starts at $54, and the estimated delivery date is July 2018.