RHA’s MA390 Wireless are classy, banded in-ears with a working-class price

British audio brand RHA has announced a banded wireless version of its popular MA390 headphones, aiming to grab a portion of the market who is tired of tangled wires or has transitioned to a cell phone without a headphone jack.

Called the MA390 Wireless, the new in-ears offer the same classy, understated looks that the company is known for. The small silver ear tips are connected to round plastic cylinders and a thick rubberized neckband, with a small, three-way remote control on cable from the right earphone. With a simple black and smokey gray colorway, these will appeal to those who don’t want something flashy around their necks while out and about.

We have been able to spend a short amount of time checking out the MA390 before they hit the market, and are surprised at how well they perform at their affordable price point.

The headphones will retail for an easy-to-stomach $70 on Amazon, and easily beat out many other headphones in the sub-$100 price point — especially wireless ones — with virtually no connection noise, aptX and AAC capability, eight hours of battery life, and the ability to sync to two devices simultaneously.

Plus, they actually sound quite nice. We enjoyed the way that the small in-ears reproduced our favorite new music, bringing great bass response when listening to fantastic contemporary hip-hop from Blackthought, and even providing a surprisingly open soundstage when listening to saxophonist Kamasi Washington’s latest double album. Passive noise isolation was also surprisingly good for a headphone in this price class, and we liked the way that the metal tips were magnetized, sticking back-to-back for easier storage (and likely providing fewer cable issues for buyers down the line).

The MA390 Wireless headphones have an IPX4 rating, which should allow them to stand up everything from rainy walks to lengthy workouts — yet another thing that makes us feel confident about the long-term potential of these, versus other sub-$100 options.

“We designed the MA390 Wireless using quality materials and technology,” said Kyle Hutchinson, the company’s head of product design, in a press release. “We packed all our desired functionality into a flexible, robust headphone. It can be taken on adventures without users worrying about battery life or the headphone being too delicate.”

The MA390 Wireless is available for pre-order today. For more information, we recommend you check out the company’s website.