 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The 55-inch Samsung Frame is $300 off for a limited time

Victoria Garcia
By
Man watching SAMSUNG 55-Inch Class Frame Series in living room.
Samsung

Hide your television in plain sight with the Samsung The Frame television. Interior design lovers and home decor aficionados love this television that looks exactly like a picture frame, but can display artwork when you aren’t watching your favorite show or movie. For a limited time, you can save $300 on the 55-inch The Frame on Samsung’s website. Upgrade your home with a design-savvy television that looks classy and stylish for $1,200.

Why you should buy the 55-inch Samsung The Frame TV

You won’t have to choose between displaying beautiful art work or watching television after purchasing this unique product. Simply switch the television to Art Mode to display your art collection, personal photos or art from Samsung’s Art Store. Here is where you can find art from the Louvre gallery in Paris, other international museums and local artists. Your living room will feel like a sophisticated art gallery with this television that can also be customized with modern or beveled bezels in seven different colors, depending on your preferences.

Now let’s get to the specs and details about the actual television screen. This Samsung The Frame TV features anti-reflection technology and a matte display film premium finish that limits light distraction on the screen by reducing the effects of glare. You’ll be able to enjoy more screen visibility with virtually no light reflection, no matter the time of day. You’ll also find Quantum HDR that brings an expanded range of color and contrast to your television with a large spectrum that deepens blacks and brightens whites so you won’t miss any details. Plus, with the television’s Quantum Dot technology, you’ll always be watching a gorgeous picture with vivid and bright colors that stay true even in bright scenes.

Related

Use the included slim-fit wall mount to place this television front and center in your home. You won’t ever have to stare at a blank screen television again once you purchase the 55-inch Samsung The Frame TV that is now $300 off its original price. This sale doesn’t last forever so be sure to secure this television for $1,200 to transform your home into a modern and inviting space.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Victoria Garcia
Victoria Garcia
Victoria is a NYC based editor and writer that loves a good deal. She writes about everything from beauty and fashion…
Best Buy 3-day sale: snag this popular 55-inch 4K TV for $240
Insignia F30 TV on a TV stand in a living room.

If you're unfamiliar with Insignia, it's a budget-friendly brand made by Best Buy to essentially compete with Amazon's Fire TVs, and it does a pretty good job of it. Prices for Insignia TVs are excellent, and you can get bigger sizes with great features for a small amount of cash. For example, this 55-inch F30 Series TV from Insignia is the perfect TV for those who want a large 4K TV at a good price since you can get it off Best Buy for just $240. That's a $110 discount from the original $350 price tag, so it's worth grabbing if you like what you see.

Why you should buy the Insignia 55-inch Class F30 Series
While the F30 Series doesn't have the fancier things like HLG and HDR10+, it still comes with HDR10, which is a solid standard for color reproduction and contrast and something that's still relatively uncommon in budget-oriented TVs. It's not going to be as good as something from Samsung or LG, but it's nice to have and will serve you well when watching content that supports the standard. Speaking of which, the whole TV is interestingly using the Fire TV platform. So, if you're in the Amazon ecosystem, then this TV is perfect for you, and if not, well, you get to have a well-produced smart TV platform that gives you access to all the streaming apps you could want.

Read more
Get this Samsung 75-inch 4K TV for $550 in Best Buy’s 3-day sale
The Samsung 75-inch LED 4K Smart TV on a media cabinet.

If you're a fan of Samsung because it makes some of the best smartphones and tablets on the market, then going for a Samsung TV is a no-brainer. Not only will it let you add to your Samsung ecosystem, but Samsung as a whole also manages to make some of the best TVs as well, so it's a win-win all around. Of course, Samsung TVs can get quite expensive, so we're always on the lookout for great deals on them, such as this deal on the 75-inch Samsung TU690T. Even though it usually goes for $750, this deal from Best Buy knocks $200 off the price tag and brings it down to $550, which is an excellent price for such a feature-packed TV at this size.

Why you should buy the Samsung 75-inch Class TU690T Crystal TV
If you're looking for excellent image quality and reproduction, then you'll be happy to know that the TU690T supports HDR 10+, which gives you better brightness and contrast to the image you are watching. That means better image fidelity and color reproduction, which is further helped by the internal 4K Crystal processor and PurColor, so it's perfect for watching entertainment. That said, it sadly doesn't support HLG, which is an HDR standard used by broadcasters, although that's not a dealbreaker if you're not big into sports.

Read more
Don’t miss your chance to get this 50-inch 4K TV for $200
A Pioneer Xumo TV from Best Buy.

While there are many great TV deals around, it’s not often that we see a 50-inch 4K TV for under $200. However, over at Best Buy, that’s exactly what’s available with a Pioneer 50-inch 4K TV for $200 reduced from $300. A pretty sweet saving, this is an ideal TV for anyone who wants to keep costs down but still wants a 4K TV in their lives. If you’re keen to know more, read on while we take you through what you need to know.

Why you should buy the Pioneer 50-inch 4K TV
You won’t see Pioneer on our look at the best TV brands but it’s likely to be a name you’ve heard about over the years. With this particular Pioneer 50-inch 4K TV, all the essentials are there. It has a 4K panel, of course, but there’s also Dolby Vision which provides sharper contrast and a more precise color palette. There’s Dolby Audio as well with clear and rich high-quality sound to provide a better experience while you watch.

Read more