The 55-inch Samsung Frame is $300 off for a limited time

Hide your television in plain sight with the Samsung The Frame television. Interior design lovers and home decor aficionados love this television that looks exactly like a picture frame, but can display artwork when you aren’t watching your favorite show or movie. For a limited time, you can save $300 on the 55-inch The Frame on Samsung’s website. Upgrade your home with a design-savvy television that looks classy and stylish for $1,200.

Why you should buy the 55-inch Samsung The Frame TV

You won’t have to choose between displaying beautiful art work or watching television after purchasing this unique product. Simply switch the television to Art Mode to display your art collection, personal photos or art from Samsung’s Art Store. Here is where you can find art from the Louvre gallery in Paris, other international museums and local artists. Your living room will feel like a sophisticated art gallery with this television that can also be customized with modern or beveled bezels in seven different colors, depending on your preferences.

Now let’s get to the specs and details about the actual television screen. This Samsung The Frame TV features anti-reflection technology and a matte display film premium finish that limits light distraction on the screen by reducing the effects of glare. You’ll be able to enjoy more screen visibility with virtually no light reflection, no matter the time of day. You’ll also find Quantum HDR that brings an expanded range of color and contrast to your television with a large spectrum that deepens blacks and brightens whites so you won’t miss any details. Plus, with the television’s Quantum Dot technology, you’ll always be watching a gorgeous picture with vivid and bright colors that stay true even in bright scenes.

Use the included slim-fit wall mount to place this television front and center in your home. You won’t ever have to stare at a blank screen television again once you purchase the 55-inch Samsung The Frame TV that is now $300 off its original price. This sale doesn’t last forever so be sure to secure this television for $1,200 to transform your home into a modern and inviting space.

