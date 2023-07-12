Samsung is running its own kind of Prime Day deals with some fantastic discounts on TVs, soundbars, and more. One particular highlight is great for anyone seeking out the best Prime Day TV deals with a great discount on the Samsung 65-inch Q80C QLED TV. Normally priced at $1,500, it’s down to $1,300 for a limited time only. A saving of $200 might not make this an impulse buy but if you’ve been waiting to spend cash on one of the best TVs around, this is your chance. Let’s take a deeper look at what it offers before you hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the Samsung 65-inch Q80C QLED 4K TV

It’s important to immediately remember that Samsung is one of the best TV brands so you’re onto a good thing with any of its TVs. It’s truly a great example of QLED technology. It has super-precise LEDs that ensure fantastic contrast in conjunction with the Direct Full Array panel. The Quantum Processor helps ensure vivid 4K pictures while also upscaling anything that isn’t conventionally 4K. The use of Direct Full Array ensures that the TV is capable of precisely controlling the amount of lightning across every part of the picture, even if your living room is sunlit.

There’s also Quantum HDR+ support providing rich details and more immersive colors, with the technology analyzing and enhancing each scene so you always get a great picture. 100% color volume with Quantum Dot tech looks great too, as you’d expect from a QLED panel.

To reinforce the TV’s reputation as one of the best TVs from Samsung, even the audio is great. There’s Dolby Atmos support along with Object Tracking Sound Lite so you can hear surround sound just how it should sound. There’s also Q-Symphony support if you pair it with a compatible TV. Gamers will also appreciate Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ support so you can enjoy non-existent motion blur no matter how fast the action gets.

A great TV in every way, the Samsung 65-inch Q80C QLED TV is usually priced at $1,500. As part of Samsung’s Prime Day style deals, it’s down to $1,300 making it more affordable for some. If you’ve been waiting for your chance, this is it. Buy it now before the deal ends when the day does.

