Sennheiser debuts its first-ever true wireless earbuds, new gaming headset at IFA

Despite Sennheiser’s well-known status when it comes to all things headphone-related, years have gone by as company after company turned out true wireless earbuds while the company opted to not release a set of its own. Now, it seems that rather than rush to market, Sennheiser decided to take its time and get it right. The headphone maker unveiled the Momentum True Wireless at IFA 2018 in Berlin, and it appears that they might have been worth the wait.

The Momentum True Wireless feature the latest version of Bluetooth and support for both AptX and AAC codecs, delivered via 7mm drivers. The Transparent Hearing feature lets you choose just how much ambient noise you let in – you can keep the outside world at bay or let it in if you’re on a run in a busy area. Support for both Siri and Google Assistant is integrated as well.

While a series of taps along with a few voice commands is all it takes to control the Momentum True Wireless, you can also use the free Sennheiser Smart Control app to adjust the earbuds’ built-in equalization to make them even more to your liking. The Momentum True Wireless feature four hours of playback time in the buds themselves, while the included charging case can charge them three more times, for a total of up to 12 hours of playtime.

True wireless earbuds weren’t the only new product Sennheiser brought to IFA this year. The company also showed off its new GSP 550 gaming headset, which is capable of providing gamers with 7.1-channel Dolby surround sound. Ventilated earcups help to keep you cool during even the most intense gaming sessions, while the adjustable pressure mechanism in the headband lets you adjust them so they stay snug on your head without getting too tight. The headphones even feature a volume knob on the earcups for quick adjustments during gameplay.

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless will ship beginning in November, and will retail for 300 euros, or roughly $350, though who knows if the name will remain the same when they come to the U.S. For a peek at the competition, take a look at our current list of the best fully wireless earbuds, as well as the best earbuds — wired or otherwise. The GSP 550 gaming headset will ship in October and will retail for $250.