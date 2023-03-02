 Skip to main content
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This bundle deal saves you $45 on a Sonos Beam and Sub Mini

Andrew Morrisey
By

If you’re looking to add to your home theater setup and have a small to medium-sized space to work with, Crutchfield currently has one of the best Sonos deals you’ll find. The Sonos Beam 3.1 Home Theater Bundle is marked down to $883, which is a $45 savings from its regular price of $928. Sonos is one of the premium names in home theater audio, and with this Home Theater Bundle you’ll get the Sonos Beam soundbar and the Sonos Sub Mini. Free shipping is included and inventory is full, so act quickly to claim this discount while it lasts.

Why you should buy the Sonos Beam and Sub Mini

Sonos Sub Mini in black.
Sonos

With the Sonos Beam 3.1 Home Theater Bundle you’ll be getting the second generation Sonos Beam soundbar, which is not only an upgrade over its first iteration, but one of the best soundbars available on the market. This is a home theater bundle that’s easy to set up, includes lots of modern smart features, and produces high quality audio. The Beam 2 has Dolby Atmos, which creates a rich, immersive audio environment no matter what you may be watching or listening to. Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant can connect wirelessly, and help you to set timers, check the news, and control your smart home devices. You can also control the soundbar and its paired TV with these voice assistants.

When it comes to producing high quality, wall-rattling bass, this bundle utilizes the Sonos Sub Mini. Ot has dis; 6-inch woofers for deep, dynamic bass that doesn’t buzz or rattle cabinets, and each woofer is powered by its own dedicated Class D amplifier. It’s designed to work with almost any home theater setup, coming in with some of the smallest dimensions you’ll find in a subwoofer as capable as the Sonos Sub Mini. It even brings some smarts to the setup, as its audio settings are automatically adjusted to balance the Sub Mini with the Sonos Beam soundbar that accompanies it with the Sonos Beam 3.1 Home Theater Bundle.

Crutchfield has the Sonos Beam 3.1 Home Theater Bundle marked down to just $883 today. That’s a savings of $45 from its regular price of $928, and free shipping is included with your purchase. Act quickly to claim this discount while you can.

