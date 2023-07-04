 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Features

Six years in hell: My aging Sonos speakers have survived outside

Phil Nickinson
By
Phil's backyard. It's perfect.
Tucked away in here are two Sonos Play:1 speakers that probably weren’t meant to be left outside all the time. Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

You absolutely should not do what I am about to describe. It almost certainly is not recommended by or was intended by the manufacturer.

And I don’t care. Because I am about to describe one of the most enjoyable tech setups that I’ve put in my home in recent years — and it’s remained virtually untouched for the last half-decade.

Recommended Videos

First, some context: It was late summer 2017. August, in fact, when a bunch of trucks rumbled into my backyard around 7 a.m. on a Wednesday. An excavator quickly got to work, and we had the not-so-rough hole for a 16-by-33-foot swimming pool. I say “not-so-rough” because it’s amazing how accurate someone can be with one of those things if they know what they’re doing. It’s also amazing how quickly a basic pool can come together. By Saturday afternoon, we had a meager garden hose starting to fill our relatively basic pool — enough for the kids to wade in a little.

Related

Another part of that project was to put a cover over a good portion of the concrete decking that came with the pool. Basically, we were making a new backyard living space for our early 1980s home. Any good covered, outdoor living space has to have some entertainment, of course. And I had some ideas.

The Sonos Play:1 mounted on the brick wall.
One of the Sonos Play:1 speakers is mounted on the brick wall. (To the left of the door in the above photo.)

Electronics made to withstand the outdoors aren’t anything new. But they’re still, generally speaking, much more expensive than something meant to be indoors. And that makes sense — you have to over-engineer for the elements. I didn’t want to deal with that. I already had a perfectly good Sonos Play:1 (this was a couple of months before the Sonos One was announced) on hand. I’d heard them in an outdoors settings any number of times and it was plenty obvious that one was pretty powerful. Plus, it’s portable enough — easy to bring in and out at will.

But that’s not what I wanted to do. If one Sonos speaker is already excellent, then two paired in stereo must be that much better, right? (Spoiler: True.)

So I picked up a second Play:1, and a wall-mount for one of them. (The other is sitting on a shelf about 20 feet or so away.) Making a stereo pair out of a couple of Sonos speakers requires just a couple of taps. And that remains as true today as it was six years ago.

And since then, I haven’t really had to think about it, except to say that when I do, I marvel at how well this setup has worked, and for how long. After nearly six years in the Florida heat and humidity (and the occasional freeze, because Northwest Florida is weird like that), my pair of Play:1s performs as well as it did on Day 1. I can count on one hand the number of times I’ve actually brought them inside — Hurricane Sally in 2020. I’ll occasionally wipe off the top of the speakers because pollen is another deadly threat here. But that’s it.

Otherwise, they just sit there, doing their thing.

Note that there’s no way I’d do this with something like a new Sonos Era 100. And probably not with a pair of Sonos One SL. At least not at retail prices. But if you can get something used, say, for $100 or so each? That’s worth considering.

A Sonos Play:1 on a shelf outside.
The other Sonos Play:1 lives on a shelf. (To the left of the door on the right in the photo at top.) Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

Perhaps I shouldn’t be so surprised at how well all this worked. The OG Play:1 was actually designed to be humidity-resistant. But that almost certainly was meant for in-home environments like a bathroom, or maybe a kitchen. Living 24/7 outdoors in Florida is decidedly not that. Think of Florida more like a vindictive sauna seeking retribution against all who wished it ill, only with even worse politics. It’s like if someone were to continuously throw water balloons inside of an oven and then stand back and laugh.

It’s hot. And it’s humid. And I can’t spend as much time out back as I’d like.

But at least when I do it sounds good.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Phil Nickinson
Phil Nickinson
Section Editor, Audio/Video
Phil spent the 2000s making newspapers with the Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal, the 2010s with Android Central and then the…
Ikea hastily removes product page for its Sonos wall art speaker
Leaked image of an Ikea Sonos speaker

It seems that Ikea inadvertently confirmed the existence of a new Sonos-powered smart speaker for the Symfonisk product line. A product page on the company's website, spotted by The Verge on June 1, detailed a Symfonisk "picture frame with Wi-Fi speaker," priced at $199. The product page has since been removed.

"You can choose to hang it on its own on the wall as an eye-catcher, match it with your other pictures on a wall, place it on the floor, or lean it against a wall,” Ikea’s site reportedly said. The term "picture frame" may be too literal -- it doesn't look like people will be able to put any art they like on the speaker's front, but there will likely be a choice of decor options created in an acoustically transparent fabric.

Read more
The Sonos Roam just put all other portable speakers on notice
Sonos Roam

Sonos has just taken the wraps off its second portable speaker, the $169 Sonos Roam, which will be available in black or white when it hits retailers starting April 20, 2021. We had been expecting Sonos to deliver a mini version of its $399 Sonos Move, but thanks to better protection from the elements and wireless charging, the Roam is much more than a scaled-down Move. Here are all of the details.

Super small
We were impressed by the power and sound quality that Sonos had managed to pack into a rugged speaker like the Sonos Move, but our chief criticism was that despite being billed as portable, it was simply too big and heavy to be a true alternative to popular portable models like the UE Megaboom. The Sonos Roam, on the other hand, is ultraportable. At just under one pound and standing only 6.6 inches tall, the Roam is smaller and lighter than the $150 UE Boom 3.

Read more
Sonos likely planning a smaller, cheaper Move portable speaker
The Sonos Move in an outdoor setting.

The Sonos Move is an excellent portable speaker, and so far, it's the only Sonos model that sports the versatility of a Bluetooth connection. But if a recently spotted FCC filing is any indication, we could soon see a much smaller, and possibly less expensive edition of the Sonos Move -- a Move Mini, perhaps.

As The Verge points out, the drawing contained in the FCC documents clearly illustrate a device with its own wireless charging cradle (a design that is similar to the existing Move) but that also has a round, cylindrical shape.

Read more