Sonos and Ikea appear to be getting ready to announce one — and possibly two — new products in their combined Symfonisk line of wireless speakers. The first new product is likely a revamp of the existing $229 Symfonisk Table Lamp, which embeds a Sonos Play:1 speaker in the base of an Ikea-designed lamp, according to a report by The Verge.

Given Ikea’s commitment to smart home products like its line of smart blinds and smart light bulbs, it wouldn’t surprise us if the next version of the Table Lamp included the Sonos One’s ability to be used as a smart speaker with your choice of Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa as the voice assistant.

The second product is more intriguing: A possible wall speaker that can masquerade as a piece of art. The details are still sketchy at the moment, but according to two Federal Communications Commission (FCC) filings unearthed by The Verge, this new speaker might take the form of a base module that can then be customized with a variety of different wall art.

Digital Trends reached out to Sonos for confirmation, but we were simply told, “The partnership is stronger than ever and we’re excited about the products we’re working on together. We look [forward to] sharing more when the time is right.”

The FCC documents don’t yield enough information to make this assessment. The only publicly available details are a model number (E1913), a description (“Wireless Device”), and a small rectangular diagram showing the placement of the mandatory FCC ID label. However, Chris Welch at The Verge claims that his publication has seen an early image of this product, which he says is codenamed “Titan.”

A wireless speaker disguised as wall art wouldn’t be out of character for Ikea. Not only has it hidden a speaker inside a lamp (and a bookshelf), but it also has a line of Bluetooth speakers known as Eneby that come in 8-inch by 8-inch and 12-inch by 12-inch sizes that are designed to integrate seamlessly into the company’s many shelving units.

The next Symfonisk speaker may simply be an evolution of this concept, giving customers the benefits of the Sonos wireless ecosystem along with a choice of artistic covers for the speaker.

It has been almost two years since Sonos and Ikea debuted their partnership in the form of the Symfonisk line of wireless speakers. The $129 Symfonisk Bookshelf Speaker remains the most affordable Sonos speaker.

Editors' Recommendations