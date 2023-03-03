 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Home Theater
  3. News

Sonos teases upcoming launch of the Era generation

Phil Nickinson
By

Sonos today sent out an email telling folks to “Get ready for a new era of sound.” Get it? New “era?” Because that’s exactly what’s about to drop with the Era 100 and Era 300 speakers, which already have leaked in pretty good detail.

The countdown on the email points to something happening on Tuesday, March 7.

A Sonos email touting an upcoming launch.

The leak from The Verge’s Chris Welch essentially points to replacements for the Sonos One and Sonos Three — the latter of which has been discontinued for some time now. In addition to some visual design changes, the other big differences we’ve been clued into include USB-C for line-in, Ethernet by way of an adapter, and the addition of Bluetooth support — which is a big deal.

Related

The Era 100 is expected to retail north of $200, and the Era 300 somewhere around $450. These still are very much Sonos devices, and the sound quality should reflect that. The larger Era 300 also can be used as rear speakers in conjunction with Sonos’ Dolby Atmos-enabled Arc or Beam soundbars.

Both the Era 100 and Era 300 also will be voice-enabled — you’ll recall that Sonos now has its own “Sonos Voice Control” in addition to being able to work with Amazon Alexa. And Apple’s AirPlay 2 is still in the cards, too.

What don’t we know at this point? Actual price and availability, for one (or two). That’s important. But even more important is something that no leak or marketing teaser can tell you — just how good these things are going to sound. And whether we’re right back in the same boat we’re in with the resurrected Apple HomePod: one is great, but two in a pair is even better.

And one more question we should start asking as we get closer to this new “era” of Sonos: How much longer are the older generations going to be supported? Sonos hasn’t been shy about hamstringing older setups in the name of technological function, which is the sort of thing that’ll happen when you’re trying to keep newer and older hardware working together.

Looks like we’ll find out more next week.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Bang & Olufsen celebrates Lunar New Year 2023 with Silk Road-inspired limited editions
Simon Cohen
By Simon Cohen
December 29, 2022
Bang & Olufsen Chinese New Year 2023 collection.

Danish audio legend, Bang & Olufsen (B&O), has released a limited edition set of five of its products to celebrate Lunar New Year 2023, which lands on Sunday, January 22. The holiday is also known as Chinese New Year, but it is celebrated by groups in many countries.

The collection includes versions of B&O's Beolit 20, Beoplay A9, and Beosound A1 wireless speakers, plus the Beoplay H95 wireless headphones, and Beoplay EX wireless earbuds. The products have been themed with what B&O describes as Silk Road-inspired colors and elements. Some products are available in a "Lunar Red" color scheme, while others come in "Jade Green." The Beosound A1 is available in both colors.

Read more
Nothing might launch new hi-res earbuds at CES under the XO brand
Simon Cohen
By Simon Cohen
December 19, 2022
Particles by XO leaked render.

With two models under its belt -- the Ear 1 and the Ear Stick -- Carl Pei's Nothing brand is no stranger to wireless earbuds. But the maverick smartphone company might be planning something a little different for 2023. It seems as though it's readying its third model of wireless earbuds, according to a tweet from developer Kuba Wojciechowski that was reported by 91mobiles.com. Wojciechowski claims to have found references within Nothing's firmware and also managed to unearth what are claimed to be renders of the as-yet-unannounced product.

Known as "Particles by XO," the wireless earbuds have a unique, peanut-like shape reminiscent of the Sony LinkBuds. Though unlike the LinkBuds, which use a doughnut-shaped driver that allows external sounds to be heard clearly, the Particles use a traditional ear canal-sealing design. The report suggests that these will be active noise-canceling buds, which is consistent with the silicone-tipped design.

Read more
Ikea and Sonos collaborate on new Symfonisk floor lamp speaker
Derek Malcolm
By Derek Malcolm
December 8, 2022
Ikea Sonos Symfonisk floor lamp speakers beside a couch.

Ikea and Sonos are continuing their collaboration with a new floor lamp speaker available in January 2023. It will be added to their popular, and affordable, Symfonisk lineup of Sonos-powered Wi-Fi speakers.

The Swedish furniture icon and American wireless home speaker maker began their partnership in 2019 with the original Symfonisk table lamp speaker, and have since added to the range with a bookshelf speaker, a picture frame speaker, and even a second generation of the table lamp last year, all aimed towards the budget-conscious audio fan looking to get in on Sonos' ecosystem of network speakers.

Read more