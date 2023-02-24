 Skip to main content
C’mon, Apple — if Sonos can admit it was wrong about Bluetooth, so can you

Simon Cohen
By

For years, Sonos has relentlessly championed the benefits of Wi-Fi audio. The company even ran a cheeky (and hilarious) campaign showing how annoying it can be to use Bluetooth, featuring pinging notifications and phone calls routinely interrupting what should have otherwise been enjoyable music-listening sessions. Times have changed, however, and not only has Sonos added Bluetooth to its two portable speakers (the Move and the Roam), but recent leaks suggest that it’s considering expanding support for Bluetooth into its main portfolio of powered speakers too, starting with the as-yet-unreleased Sonos Era 100 and 300.

This amounts to a tacit acknowledgment that Sonos may have been too zealous in its past refusal to adopt Bluetooth audio, and I can’t help but think that it might be time for another company to rethink its rejection of Bluetooth: Apple.

A lifestyle image of the Sonos Era 100, as leaked by The Verge.
An image of the Sonos Era 100, as leaked by The Verge.

I’m talking specifically about the HomePod (gen 1, 2) and HomePod mini. All three versions of Apple’s smart speaker possess Bluetooth 5.0 radios, and yet none is compatible with Bluetooth audio when streamed from a phone or other device. There are only two ways to get a HomePod to play music: you can ask Siri to access one of the compatible music services, or you can use AirPlay.

Don’t get me wrong, I fully agree with the quality advantages of Wi-Fi (and thus AirPlay) when it comes to wireless audio. Even though it’s possible to do lossless CD-quality sound over Bluetooth (assuming you have a source and speaker that are compatible with the newest version of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Sound), Wi-Fi can support up to 24-bit/192kHz lossless hi-res audio if you want, plus it’s the only way to do multiroom when you have multiple wireless speakers.

I also understand that Wi-Fi audio, with its app-based control architecture, gives companies like Apple and Sonos a much deeper connection to their customers’ listening habits. The Sonos app acts like an operating system of sorts. It’s superb in many ways (including its unrivaled universal search), and it just so happens to be the only way you can access Sonos Radio, the company’s in-house ad-supported or subscription-based streaming music service.

When you use a Sonos portable like the Move in Bluetooth mode, the Sonos app is entirely removed from the equation. And since the app is such a big part of the Sonos experience, you can see why the company would prefer to keep you on Wi-Fi whenever possible.

Handoff between Apple iPhone and Apple HomePod second-gen.
Apple

Apple’s approach is less app-centric — the HomePod family is controlled (partially) from the company’s Home app — but in some ways, it’s even more dependent on Wi-Fi. If a HomePod were to switch to Bluetooth mode for audio, it would cease to be available to Apple’s other products like the Apple TV, or any other AirPlay-capable Apple product in your home. More critically, from Apple’s point of view, the HomePod would cease to work as a smart speaker (voice assistants like Siri need a direct internet connection).

And yet, there’s just no denying that Bluetooth is way more convenient. There’s no app to install (or at the very least, if there is one, it’s optional), no Wi-Fi networks to join, and it lets you stream any audio your device can produce, from movies to phone calls. Plus, it’s inherently universal. If a friend wants to stream to your HomePod and their phone isn’t made by Apple, sorry, that just isn’t happening.

Apple has always prioritized its own ecosystem when it comes to its products, and I don’t expect that to change any time soon. But if Sonos — a company that has also jealously guarded its own ecosystem in the past — appears to be on the brink of allowing its customers to use their speakers over Bluetooth, I think Apple should too. No one has ever said, “I wish my Apple product could do less.”

LG brings Apple TV, Apple Music, and AirPlay to webOS Hub-based TVs
Simon Cohen
By Simon Cohen
February 3, 2023
Apple TV app for webOS Hub.

In October 2022, LG debuted webOS Hub, an enhanced version of the smart TV software it uses for its own TVs that can be licensed by other manufacturers. At the time, webOS Hub was not a full replica of the webOS that runs on LG TVs, given that it was missing some features like Apple's AirPlay and HomeKit support.

Today, LG says that webOS Hub is now compatible with all of those missing Apple ingredients. Apple TV app, Apple Music, AirPlay, and HomeKit are available to compatible webOS Hub TVs in more than 100 countries and regions.

Read more
Sony’s 2023 AV receivers are Sonos-ready and work with wireless speakers
Simon Cohen
By Simon Cohen
February 1, 2023
Sony STR-AN1000 AV receiver.

Sony has seriously upped its AV receiver (AVR) game for 2023. With the introduction of its STR-AN1000 and four new ES-series models, Sony has added support for Sonos and compatibility with the same wireless speakers and subwoofers that are used to augment Sony's HT-A Series soundbars. These are also the first Sony AVRs to support 8K. The new models start at $900 for the STR-AN1000 and go as high as $3,300 for the flagship STR-AZ7000ES. They'll be available later this spring.

These AVRs are absolutely packed with features, which we'll get into in a moment, but they've also received several new hardware changes that aren't going to be immediately apparent just by reading the specs. The STR-AN1000 gets a new chassis and subchassis, a new large capacitor transformer, a new digital circuit board, new power supply capacitors, a new preamp integrated circuit that Sony says it developed exclusively for these AVRs, and finally, a new 32-bit digital-to-analog converter (DAC). The ES Series go further, with all of those new elements, plus an updated heat sink, new high-power capacitors, and lead-free solder.

Read more
Netflix expands its spatial audio, number of devices that can download content
Simon Cohen
By Simon Cohen
February 1, 2023
Netflix app icon on Apple TV.

Netflix Premium subscribers are getting an enhancement to their service starting today. The streaming company has increased the number of devices that can download content for offline viewing from four to six. It's also expanding the spatial audio feature it launched in 2022, making spatial audio available on its top 700 titles. The new features are included in the current price of a Premium plan.

Spatial audio on Netflix is similar to Dolby Atmos -- it creates a much more immersive, 3D-like audio experience where sounds feel like they're moving independently of the rest of the soundtrack. However, unlike Dolby Atmos, Netflix's spatial audio can be experienced on any device that has stereo speakers whether they are Dolby Atmos-capable or not.

Read more