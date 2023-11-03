 Skip to main content
This 65-inch Sony OLED TV is $600 off in Best Buy’s early Black Friday sale

Sony A80L 4K OLED TV.
If you want the absolute best for your home theater setup, you should check out the OLED TV deals that are available within your budget. For those willing to splurge, check out the 65-inch Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED 4K TV, which is on sale from Best Buy at $600 off to pull its price down to $1,700 from $2,300. The discount still doesn’t make it cheap, but you’ll quickly understand why it’s worth it once the OLED TV is in your living room. As one of the retailer’s early Black Friday deals, we’re not sure if it will still be available for the shopping holiday, so if you’re interested, it’s highly recommended that you make the purchase now.

Why you should buy the 65-inch Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED 4K TV

This version of the Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED 4K TV features a 65-inch screen, which is a great size for watching sports programs, catching up on streaming shows, binging on movies, and playing video games. The 4K Ultra HD resolution and Sony’s Cognitive Processor XR promise lifelike details and vivid colors, and while it’s not the largest display out there, you should still check out our guide on what size TV to buy to make sure that you have enough space for this OLED TV.

Our QLED versus OLED comparison highlights the advantages of the OLED technology found in the Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED 4K TV. These include the ability to create perfect black levels, superior response time, wider viewing angles, reduced power consumption, and better eye comfort, so if any or all of these are important to you, then you’re sure that you won’t regret going for the Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED 4K TV.

Best Buy’s $600 discount for the 65-inch Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED 4K TV is among the biggest savings that you can get from TV deals in the market right now, but it will still cost you a pretty penny at $1,700 instead of $2,300 originally. This is the type of screen that you should purchase if you want to wow your family members and your visitors though. It’s part of the retailer’s early Black Friday sale, but once it’s gone, we’re not sure if it will be back for the actual shopping event. To make sure that you don’t miss it, buy the 65-inch Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED 4K TV immediately.

