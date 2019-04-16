Digital Trends
Sony releases wireless turntable, new soundbar amid slew of 2019 audio devices

Parker Hall
By
sony audio lineup 2019 price availability news ht s350 insituation 01 large

Sony has announced pricing and availability for many of the new audio and home theater products it first revealed at this year’s CES conference in Las Vegas, with the vast majority of its new products available this month, and one straggler hitting shelves in mid-May.

Probably the most exciting for the vast majority of consumers will be its new HT-S350 soundbar (pictured above), a 2.1 channel model that comes with a wireless subwoofer, and can output a seat-rattling 350 watts of sound. It will cost $280, and will be available by the end of April.

Another cool new product from the company is the PS-LX310BT wireless turntable, an affordable, entry-level turntable that costs just $200, and that boasts the ability to stream your favorite analog audio to headphones and speakers via Bluetooth. It’s available now on the company’s website.

Sony also announced a new Blu-ray player, which is interesting given that some competitors are spinning down their disc-player production. The player, called the UBP-X800M2, will support HDR10 and Dolby Vision, and will retail for $300 starting in mid-May.

Other products the company announced include a trio of Bluetooth speakers, the SRS-XB12, SRS-XB22, and SRS-XB32, waterproof and dustproof speakers that range from small and hyper-portable to larger and more able to fuel and outdoor dance party. The speakers will retail for $60, $100, and $150, respectively, and will all be available by the end of April.

Those looking to power an even bigger party might be interested in Sony’s GTK-PG10 or GTK-XB72 models. The former is a massive outdoor boombox with built-in cupholders and a massive rechargeable battery that will let you fuel an outdoor party for 13 hours at a time. It will cost $250 and will be available in mid-April. The latter is more geared toward home dance parties, with built-in LED lighting and technology the company calls “extra bass.” Those added features will cost you $100 more than the outdoor model, retailing for $350 and available in mid-April.

Those interesting in learning more about any one of these many new audio products can check out Sony’s website. We look forward to spending time with them when they are released, and will be sure to post reviews as soon as we get some time with the latest Sony lineup.

