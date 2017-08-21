Soul Electronics Flex 2 modular workout earbuds stay dry while you sweat

Why it matters to you Not everyone's ear canal is shaped the same. That's why Soul Electronics made the Flex 2, modular earbuds designed for comfortable exercise.

Back in 2011, Soul Electronics partnered with hip-hop icon and Fast & Furious mainstay Chris Bridges — aka Ludacris — to craft its first set of premium cans, the SL300. Those headphones aren’t available anymore (at least, not via Soul’s official website), but they marked Soul’s arrival on the scene. Since then, the company has crafted a litany of earphones and speakers to fit any budget, and their new Flex 2 earbuds offer more value than any Soul product to date.

The wired buds are outfitted with dynamic drivers and neodymium magnets to produce a powerful sound signature, and the sweatproof earphones are designed to maintain sound quality even during periods of intense exercise. An inline remote and microphone make it easy to take calls, adjust volume, and change tracks without drenching your smartphone in sweat.

The Flex 2 come with interchangeable hook-and-lock earpieces, so you can go with a traditional in-ear placement for lifting sessions and then quickly switch to an over-ear hook design for more involved cardio activity. Soul advertises the Flex 2 as a three-in-one solution; technically, this is true, as you can curl the wire around the back of your ear, but you can do that with pretty much any set of earbuds.

The kicker? The Flex 2 retail for just $30, an extremely reasonable rate for such a versatile pair of earphones. Considering the fact that they come complete with four different sets of eartips and even a carrying pouch, anyone looking for new workout buds would be crazy not to take a long look at Soul’s most recent release.

The Flex’s modular design was created with gym rats in mind, in the hopes that anyone would be able to find a comfortable, secure fit while exercising. “By offering a set of earphones that can be worn in several ways, we hope to combat and enhance the dreaded gym experience of having your earphones pop out of your ears mid-workout,” said Soul CEO Kevin So.

The Flex 2 are available now in red, blue, and black. Soul also offers a diverse collection of on-ear and over-ear headphones, ranging from $100 budget cans to the ultra-slick, $600 Jet Pro Gold. They’ve also got a reasonable selection of excellent earbuds.