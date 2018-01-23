SunBrite’s 75-inch 4K outdoor TV lets you channel surf without losing your tan

We generally think of watching TV as an indoor TV, but that doesn’t have to be the case. Wouldn’t it be nice to be outside on one of those nights that is just too nice to miss without having to wait to watch the latest episode of your favorite TV show? That is what SunBrite had in mind when it launched its Veranda series of TVs in 2016. Now an even bigger model is joining the family.

Since its launch, the Veranda series of TVs has been available in 43-, 55-, and 65-inch varieties. With this new model, the series is getting its biggest screen yet with a 75-inch 4K display. Thanks to the operating temperature range of 24 below zero to 104 degrees Fahrenheit, you don’t even have to wait for perfect weather to try it out.

“Bigger is always better outdoors, so we’ve added a 75-inch model to our Veranda Series for those customers who have a large outdoor space,” SunBrite TV general manager Jonathan Johnson said in a statement. “And because the set is weatherproof, people with ski cabins or anybody who enjoys outdoor entertainment in the crisp winter air can sit outside around the fire pit and enjoy a movie or a football game.”

While they are still meant to be viewed in shady areas, SunBrite’s Veranda series TVs are up to 30 brighter than standard TVs. Like the other models, the new 75-inch model supports HDMI 2.0 and HDCP 2.2 for compatibility with 4K streaming devices and Blu-ray players and offers two HDMI ports and one USB port.

Many people would generally opt for a projector for outdoor viewing, but you will have trouble viewing anything in the daytime compared to a TV. That said, like a projector, you still need to do a little planning before you set up the Veranda TV, as it is meant to be permanently installed wherever you place it.

SunBrite isn’t the only company making outdoor TVs, but while competitors like SkyVue offer similarly sized TVs, they aren’t 4K. If this new 75-inch model has you interested but you want to do your research first, make sure to check out our 4K TV buying guide.

Buy it now from:

Amazon