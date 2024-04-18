It’s been a little while since our Tablo review crowned a new king of over-the-air television, and it’s time for a quick catch-up. To recap, Tablo is a little device that lets you plug in an over-the-air antenna and watch live broadcast TV on any number of devices, from phones and tablets to streaming platforms and smart TVs. It has 128GB of on-board storage, which Tablo says is good for 50 hours of shows and can be expanded to 8TB.

At the time, we reviewed a two-tuner model. A four-tuner model was released a little while later. And if you think you might need to watch OTA television on more than two devices at once — or record multiple shows while watching multiple shows — it might well be worth the extra $40.

And Tablo now has a bundle with the four-tuner device and a 35-mile indoor over-the-air antenna . We’ll caution you that an outdoor antenna may well be better than an indoor antenna — it all depends on your setup and which direction you need it to face. But if you’re looking for something simple and easy to set up, it’s tough to beat this.

Tablo has app support for Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Google TV, and Android and iOS smartphones. What we’re still waiting on support for Apple TV hardware, in addition to smart TVs from Samsung, LG, and Vizio. Tablo still has that listed as arriving “in the coming months.”

