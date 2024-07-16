 Skip to main content
This might be the best Prime Day TV deal — and it’s not on Amazon

By
The TCL Q6 television as seen in a press lifestyle picture.
TCL / TCL

If you’re looking for Prime Day TV deals, you shouldn’t limit your search on Amazon because other retailers have rolled out their own offers for the shopping event. Here’s one from Walmart that may be the best that we’ve seen so far — the 65-inch TCL Q6 4K QLED TV for only $398, for savings of $302 on its original price of $700. You probably didn’t expect to get the chance at Prime Day QLED TV deals for this cheap, but here it is, and it’s highly recommended that you grab it because it may be gone in a blink of an eye.

Why you should buy the 65-inch TCL Q6 4K QLED TV

TCL may be known among the best TV brands for budget-friendly screens, but it’s a mainstay in our roundup of the best QLED TVs. That’s why you can’t go wrong with the 65-inch TCL Q6 4K QLED TV, especially if our guide on what size TV to buy says that you’ve got enough space for it. QLED TVs use a layer of quantum dots to give them the ability to display more colors with greater accuracy and incredible brightness, and with the TCL Q6 4K QLED TV’s 4K Ultra HD resolution for lifelike details and support for DTS Virtual: X for immersive 3D audio, it will feel like you’re in the theaters while watching in the comfort of your own living room.

If you’re having trouble deciding between QLED and OLED, our comparison highlights the advantages of QLED TVs like the TCL Q6 4K QLED TV. In addition to the amazing brightness, QLED TVs offer longer life spans, they guarantee no screen burn-ins, and they’re cheaper on the basis of price-per-inch of screen size.

There are plenty of QLED TV deals for this year’s Prime Day deals, but the best one may not even be on Amazon. Instead, you’ll find it on Walmart, which is selling the 65-inch TCL Q6 4K QLED TV with a $302 discount that pulls its price down from $700 to a very affordable $398. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before the offer expires or stocks sell out, so waiting for the last minute of the shopping event before making your purchase is a bad idea. Add the 65-inch TCL Q6 4K QLED TV to your cart and finish the transaction immediately if you don’t want to miss out on this bargain.

