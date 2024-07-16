 Skip to main content
75-inch TV for $450? Of course, because of Prime Day

By
Toshiba 55-inch-class C350 series 4K smart Fire TV on a gray shelf and light gray background.
Toshiba

If you’re using Prime Day deals to upgrade your home theater for cheap, you need to check out this deal. Best Buy Prime Day deals are competing with Amazon, and you can currently buy a 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV for $450 after a $200 discount. We’re not sure if the savings will still be around once Prime Day 4K TV deals officially launch, so if you’re interested in this bargain, we recommend pushing through with your purchase immediately.

Why you should buy the 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV

The 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV is powered by the brand’s Regza Engine 4K, which enables amazing picture quality with sharp details and vivid colors through 4K Ultra HD resolution. The TV also supports Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos, bringing the image and audio technology that you usually experience in cinemas into your home theater setup. However, you’re going to have to consult our guide on how to figure out what size TV you should buy to make sure that you have enough space for this gigantic screen.

Like all of the best TVs, the 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV is a smart TV that’s powered by Amazon’s Fire TV. Not only does the platform provide access to popular streaming services such as Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, but it will also let you use voice commands through Amazon’s Alexa and the included Alexa Voice Remote. The TV also works with Apple AirPlay, so you can share videos, photos, and music from your Apple device to the 75-inch screen.

You probably didn’t think you could find TV deals for 75-inch screens under than $500, but here’s one from Best Buy — the 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV for just $450 instead of $650, for savings of $200. As an early Prime Day deal, we think it’s going to attract a lot of attention from shoppers, which means it may no longer be available once the shopping event starts. Don’t wait and see because you’ll risk missing out on this bargain, so you should complete your transaction for the 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV as soon as you can.

Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
