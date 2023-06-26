 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Ultimate Ears somehow managed to jam 21 drivers into these in-ear monitors

Simon Cohen
By
Ultimate Ears UE Pro UE Premiere 21-driver IEMs.
Ultimate Ears

Inside every set of wireless earbuds or wired earbuds — sometimes known as in-ear monitors or IEMs — is a driver. It’s effectively a tiny little speaker which produces the sound you hear. Some earbuds use multiple drivers — three drivers like the kind used by the Status Audio Between 3ANC are becoming more common — while audiophile-targeted IEMs have been known, on rare occasions, to feature as many as 18 drivers.

And as insane as that sounds, Ultimate Ears just announced its first set of IEMs with 21 drivers. To be clear, we’re talking about 21 drivers per earbud, or 42 drivers in total. The wired earbuds are known as the UE Premiere and they are sold by UE Pro, the Ultimate Ears sub-brand for audio pros and enthusiasts, for $2,999.

Ultimate Ears UE Pro UE Premiere 21-driver IEMs.
Ultimate Ears

As you can probably imagine, these IEMs aren’t your standard off-the-shelf fare. They’re custom-made to match the shape of your ears, so you’ll need to send UE Pro a 3D scan or have the company send you a custom fit kit that can take an impression of your ear, which you then return to the company. After that, there’s an almost month-long wait time while the earbuds are being built and shipped.

Related
Ultimate Ears UE Pro UE Premiere 21-driver IEM diagram.
Ultimate Ears

Inside each earbud are — let’s just say it again — 21 drivers, comprising:

Recommended Videos

Two UE Pro-designed dual sub-low drivers in parallel with four dual mid-low drivers. That description is like a high school math problem — “two dual sub-low drivers” (that’s four drivers) and “four dual mid-low drivers” (that’s another eight drivers) — so we’re already up to 12 drivers and we’ve only accounted for the lowest frequencies.

Then there’s a quad-mid driver (four more drivers, total now 16), a Knowles’ proprietary Quad Super Tweeter (four more, we’re now at 20), and for the Blackjack cherry on top, a UE Pro proprietary True Tone driver.

But wait, there’s more. Something needs to allocate your audio signal to these drivers so that the right frequencies go to the right places. Packed in with all of those drivers is a five-way passive crossover, giving the UE Premier a frequency response that goes way beyond the limits of normal human hearing: 5Hz on the low end, all the way up to 40kHz on the high end. To appreciate bass in the 5Hz region, you’d have to be a Sumatran rhino. To say these IEMs are hi-res audio compatible is an understatement.

Ultimate Ears UE Pro UE Premiere 21-driver IEMs with custom faceplates.
Ultimate Ears

The UE Premier comes with a 50-inch, 2.5mm balanced IPX cable, but if you’re prepared to add another $199 to your order, you can also pick from up to three swappable UE Switch faceplate designs that come in their own separate travel case.

At this point, the only question is — how long until we see the first set of 22-driver IEMs?

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Simon Cohen
Simon Cohen
Contributing Editor, A/V
Simon Cohen covers a variety of consumer technologies, but has a special interest in audio and video products, like…
Ultimate Ears’ waterproof Wonderboom speaker will buoy your spirits this spring
1151204 autosave v1 2 ultimate ears wonderboom lifestyle 6

Ultimate Ears has unveiled its newest portable Bluetooth speaker, the Wonderboom. It joins the line of fellow Boom-branded speakers, the UE Boom 2, and UE Megaboom, while boasting a $100 price tag that beats out both of its siblings, as well as a smaller design for better portability.

The portable speaker is designed to offer continuous sound in 360 degrees, which allows you to place the speaker in a room or outside without having to worry about what direction it's facing. Ultimate Ears says the Wonderboom has a 10-hour battery life and a connection radius up to 100 feet. The speaker is charged via a USB micro port.

Read more
Gorgeous, powerful new Quad Driver in-ears from 1More start shipping in April
1more quad driver in ear availability monitor

The company may not be a household name, but 1More proved that it was worth keeping an eye on with its Triple Driver in-ears, which offered sizzling sound for just $100. At CES this year, 1More announced what promises to be a bigger, better follow-up called the Quad Driver in-ears, which it recently said will begin shipping in the first week of April.

Like the Triple Driver in-ears, the Quad Driver features a sleek metal exterior, which adds a more stylish touch than the usual utilitarian look associated with in-ear monitors. This premium feel doesn't end with the look, as multiple replacement ear tips and a carrying case to keep the in-ears safe while you're on the move are also part of the package.

Read more
Ultimate Ears UE 18+ Pro: Our first take
These are the $1,500 custom headphones you want to listen to on your deathbed
Ultimate Ears UE 18+ Pro hands on

“Audiophile” is a loaded term. It calls to mind fastidious collectors arguing about the virtues of vinyl versus digital in online forums, or which cable offers the purest representation of an original recording from the lost files of Thelonious Monk. In truth, “audiophile” is just a clean-cut word for the less flattering label: audio junky.

As a member of the latter group, I’m always searching for that next “high.” One of the most notable and purest expressions came in the form of Ultimate Ears Pro’s UE Reference Monitors, a gorgeous pair of in-ears which offer a crystalline representation of every track they’re fed for professional, studio-level accuracy. Now, thanks to the company’s all-new flagship UE 18+ Pro, I’m happy to say I’ve got that special feeling again.
The goods
Custom fitted to your ears, modeled in a computer to near perfection, and layered with uncompromising precision in a 3D-printed shell, UE’s top-tier in-ear monitors are part professional tool and part sonic discovery vessel, allowing you to dive deeper into your music than just about anything else on the market (save a few exceptions like Shure’s thrilling KSE1500). Part of the magic is the fit -- while the company does offer more affordable universal in-ears like the UE 900S, it’s hard to underestimate how incredible a bespoke pair of in-ears really sounds, let alone the comfort of a custom shell.

Read more