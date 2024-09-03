Vizio’s 50-inch QLED TV is still $100 off after Labor Day

The Labor Day TV sales are officially over, but if you missed the savings for any reason, there’s still an offer from Target for the 50-inch Vizio M-Series Quantum X 4K TV. From its original price of $550, you can still get it for $450 as the $100 discount from the holiday is still active. We’re not sure how much longer the bargain will remain available though, so if you want to take advantage of it, we highly recommend making the purchase right now in order to secure the 4K TV at its lowered price.

Why you should buy the 50-inch Vizio M-Series Quantum X 4K TV

The 50-inch Vizio M-Series Quantum X 4K TV is a QLED TV that enables deep contrast and high peak brightness, as it uses a layer of quantum dots with its LED backlight. Combined with 4K Ultra HD resolution and support for HDR formats, you’ll enjoy a cinematic experience in the comfort of your own home. The 4K TV offers access to all of the popular streaming services, and it enters Auto Game Mode when it detects that it’s connected to a video game console or a gaming PC.

If you need help deciding between an OLED TV and a QLED TV like the 50-inch Vizio M-Series Quantum X 4K TV, you should check out our OLED TV versus QLED TV comparison. QLED TVs are much brighter so they’re more comfortable to watch shows in well-lit environments, and they have longer life spans. They also don’t carry the risk of screen burn-ins, and they offer better value as they’re cheaper on a price-per-inch of screen basis.

