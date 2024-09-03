 Skip to main content
Vizio’s 50-inch QLED TV is still $100 off after Labor Day

By
Vizio M-Series Quantum X TV Review
Riley Young/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

The Labor Day TV sales are officially over, but if you missed the savings for any reason, there’s still an offer from Target for the 50-inch Vizio M-Series Quantum X 4K TV. From its original price of $550, you can still get it for $450 as the $100 discount from the holiday is still active. We’re not sure how much longer the bargain will remain available though, so if you want to take advantage of it, we highly recommend making the purchase right now in order to secure the 4K TV at its lowered price.

Why you should buy the 50-inch Vizio M-Series Quantum X 4K TV

The 50-inch Vizio M-Series Quantum X 4K TV is a QLED TV that enables deep contrast and high peak brightness, as it uses a layer of quantum dots with its LED backlight. Combined with 4K Ultra HD resolution and support for HDR formats, you’ll enjoy a cinematic experience in the comfort of your own home. The 4K TV offers access to all of the popular streaming services, and it enters Auto Game Mode when it detects that it’s connected to a video game console or a gaming PC.

If you need help deciding between an OLED TV and a QLED TV like the 50-inch Vizio M-Series Quantum X 4K TV, you should check out our OLED TV versus QLED TV comparison. QLED TVs are much brighter so they’re more comfortable to watch shows in well-lit environments, and they have longer life spans. They also don’t carry the risk of screen burn-ins, and they offer better value as they’re cheaper on a price-per-inch of screen basis.

Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron received an NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was four years old, and he has been fascinated…
The 65-inch LG C4 OLED TV got a $1,000 price cut today
LG C4 OLED

LG OLED TVs need no introduction, but we’re going to give them one anyway: If you’re the type of videophile who needs your TV picture to closely match the look and feel of a film or show that its creators wanted you to experience, an OLED TV is one of the best investments you can make. Primarily made by LG, these TVs ditch LED backlighting entirely, albeit in favor of self-emissive pixels that can toggle on or off individually. The end result is jaw-dropping colors, super-accurate contrast, inky black levels, and top-notch motion performance (in most cases). 

If you’ve been shopping around for OLED TV deals, we found a bargain you won’t want to miss: Right now, Best Buy has marked down the price of the LG 65-inch C4 Series OLED to $1,700, when the full price is usually $2,700. Yes, that’s a $1,000 markdown, which means now might also be the time to start thinking about home theater audio. Soundbar deals, anyone?

Read more
I just found this bass-heavy Vizio 20-inch home theater sound bar for $70
Vizio 20-inch soundbar deal at Target

Sound bars are great for small living spaces and enclosed areas, but I prefer full-size surround systems with some booming bass and immersive audio wrapping around you. However, with the right technology that's possible without a full surround system. More importantly, the bass can also be kicked up a notch with a proper woofer incorporated. All of that describes the Vizio 20-inch sound bar, a compact home theater system with integrated deep bass. It's on sale today at Target for $10. That's not a huge discount, but the price is already super competitive. Normally $80, it's only $70 today but for a limited time. Go check it out.

 
Why shop this Vizio 20-inch sound bar deal?
Despite its ultra-compact design that won't take up much space on your entertainment stand or mantle, this Vizio 20-inch soundbar sure packs a punch. It offers bold performance with a 91-decibel rating of total SPL output. Powerful two-channel sound fills the room, across two built-in full-range speakers.

Read more
Best QLED TV deals: Samsung, TCL, LG and Vizio
The Hisense U6H ULED 4K TV in a living room.

A new TV can add new thrills to your viewing experiences, and while there are a lot of 65-inch TV deals, 70-inch TV deals, 75-inch TV deals, and 85-inch TV deals to shop among the best TV deals, shopping for a specific picture technology can be helpful as well. QLED TVs are up there with OLED TV deals when providing the highest picture quality available, and there are a lot of QLED TV deals available right now. Reading onward you’ll find what we feel are the best QLED TV deals to take a look at, as well as some information on why each might best suit your needs. And if you have a favorite TV brand and prefer to shop that way, don’t miss all of the best Sony TV deals, best Samsung TV deals, best LG TV deals, best Vizio TV deals, and best TCL TV deals.
TCL 55-inch Q5 Series 4K QLED Smart TV — $180, was $450

TCL has become one of the more popular TV brands on the market because it provides a lot of technology at a decent price point. With the TCL Q5 4K TV you’ll be getting 4K resolution and QLED picture technology, which combine for one of the best images you’ll find on a television. Smarts include all of the features of the Google TV smart platform, which includes Chromecast, voice commands, and functionality with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Gamers might want to consider this TV, as it has all kinds of motion enhancement technologies for motion clarity, including Game Accelerator 120.

Read more