Vizio’s 3.1-channel soundbar system is now 35 percent off

Big-screen TVs are better than ever, with more resolution, more contrast, and built-in streaming options for platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and others. But despite these advances, TV sound has stayed pretty much flat. The only reliable way to get better sound from your TV is with an external speaker. And the easiest and most affordable external speaker is a home theater soundbar. That’s why Vizio’s current discount on its 3.1-channel soundbar package is worth checking out.

At $128 from Walmart, you save $70 on what was already a low, regular Walmart price of $198. Vizio’s recommended regular price on this model is $270.

The SB3831-D combines a 38-inch, three-speaker soundbar that is small enough to fit on virtually any surface that supports a TV, with a wireless subwoofer, and a dedicated remote control. With a dedicated center-channel speaker, this soundbar is an ideal way to get much clearer dialogue without spending a small fortune on separate surround speakers. You need only connect it to power and to your TV with an HDMI cable, and you’re ready to go. It includes wall-mounting hardware in case your TV is also wall-mounted.

It has Dolby Digital and DTS audio technology built in and can create a convincing simulated surround sound in smaller rooms. With both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connections, there’s a ton of fully wireless playback options from virtually any compatible smartphone or tablet. But for a genuinely improved level of sound quality, you should take advantage of Vizio’s free SmartCast app, which lets you use the soundbar as your speaker for dozens of streaming music services. SmartCast also lets you add additional Vizio products down the road and manage them all from one interface, giving you the option to build a whole-home audio setup over time, on your own terms.

As a fully functioning Chromecast device, you can watch videos on your tablet, while using the soundbar for audio.

Vizio’s soundbars continually find a spot on our most recommended soundbars list, thanks to their incredible value. Though they may not deliver as big a punch as systems from more expensive brands, you won’t find significantly better sound without spending a lot more money.

