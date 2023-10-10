 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Walmart is practically giving away this 50-inch 4K TV to rival Prime Day

Jennifer Allen
By
The onn. 50-inch 4K Roku TV hangs on a wall.
Onn.

While Prime Big Deal Days is only officially happening at Amazon, plenty of other retailers are trying to butt in on the action. One of the big ones is Walmart, which currently has some Prime Day TV deals that rival Amazon. For instance, the already cheap Onn. 50-inch 4K TV is down to $198 from $218. Walmart is practically begging you to buy this instead of a Fire TV at Amazon. Prime Day deals in October only last until the end of the day on Wednesday, so grab fantastic deals like this while you can.

Why you should buy the Onn. 50-inch 4K Roku Smart TV

Shrewd eyes will notice that Onn. isn’t among our look at the best TV brands. It’s very much a budget brand, but that doesn’t stop it from offering the key essentials you need from a 4K TV. Besides its 4K resolution, it also has Roku Smart TV built-in. That gives you access to over 500,000 movies and TV episodes through countless different free and paid channels and streaming services. It’s all easy to access via a customizable home screen. You can also use voice controls to find shows via the Roku mobile app. It’s far easier than relying on tapping buttons on the remote, although the remote is simple to use too.

There’s also support for Apple Home, Google Home, and Amazon Alexa, so while this TV won’t compete with the very best TVs, it’s still worth considering if you need to keep costs down but still want a 50-inch 4K TV. Other useful extras include three HDMI ports for other devices, along with it being VESA mount compatible if you want to wall mount it. With that set of features, the Onn. 50-inch 4K Roku Smart TV is a good option for adding a TV to your bedroom, home office, or your child’s bedroom.

Related

Normally priced at $238, the Onn. 50-inch 4K Roku Smart TV is down to $198 at Walmart for a limited time as part of its Prime Day deals. It was already a great price, but dipping under $200 has made it very popular. Likely to sell out soon, so buy it now if it’s the right one for you.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
The best October Prime Day AirPods Pro deals happening today
Digital Trends Best Prime Day AirPods Deals

If you'd had your eye on Apple's AirPods Pro but you haven't found AirPods deals that you like, you should try again right now because of the discounts that are floating around due to the return of Prime Day deals. You can find bargains not just from Amazon with its Prime Big Deal Days 2023 (officially set to start tomorrow), but also from other retailers who are trying to take advantage of the increased online shopping activity. Here are our top picks, and if you see something that you like, you should complete the purchase right away because stocks may sell out soon.
Apple AirPods Pro (1st Gen, Refurbished) -- $153, was $220

The first-generation Apple AirPods Pro offer active noise cancellation to block external noise, transparency mode to let you hear your surroundings without having to take them off, support for spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, and a battery that can last up to 4.5 hours on a single charge and more than 24 hours with their charging case. The refurbished wireless earbuds come with a guarantee that you'll receive them in perfect working condition, but for your peace of mind, there's a free 30-day return window and a one-year warranty for a repair or replacement.

Read more
The best October Prime Day projector deals happening today
Digital Trends Best Prime Day Projector Deals

If you've always wanted to equip your living room or backyard with a home theater projector, you shouldn't pass up on the savings that you can enjoy as part of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days 2023 shopping event. Not only will Amazon's Prime Day deals return tomorrow (with some already live), but other retailers like Walmart and Best Buy have also slashed prices with their own projector deals. There are a lot of options to choose from though, which we understand could be overwhelming, so to help you make a decision quickly while stocks are still available, we've gathered the top offers for projectors right here. Now, there's no excuse for you to miss out on the discounts.
Vankyo Leisure 3 Mini Projector -- $70, was $91

The Vankyo Leisure 3 mini projector is an affordable option that provides decent performance, with support for 1080p resolution and a lamp life of up to 65,000 hours. The projector can display images of up to 200 inches across, and it can connect to your smartphone, laptop, streaming stick, or video game consoles. As a mini projector, you can also bring it with you to outdoor settings and in your travels, as it also comes with a customized storage bag.

Read more
The best October Prime Day headphone deals available now
Digital Trends Best Prime Day Headphone Deals

With the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event coming up fast, there are some fantastic Prime Day deals starting early. This includes some great headphone deals so that you can save plenty of cash on a new pair of cans. The best headphones we've picked out include some of the very best headphones around so you can't go wrong with these choices.

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event might be an Amazon Prime exclusive but that hasn't stopped other retailers hosting their own sales so you can save by buying elsewhere and without the need for an Amazon Prime membership. Whatever your intentions or your budget, read on while we take you through the savings that can be reaped through the headphone deals below.
Today's best Prime Day headphone deals
Audio-Technica SQ1TW -- $28, was $79

Read more