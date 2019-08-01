Home Theater

What is Locast and why is it being sued by the Big Four broadcasters?

Simon Cohen
By

Until this week, Locast has been a name that few have talked about. But now that the Big Four broadcasters have joined forces to sue the streaming service, folks are bound to start asking questions. What is Locast? What does it do? Why are ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox gunning for it in the courts — and what’s this about AT&T being involved somehow? We’ll tell you everything you need to know about Locast and whether or not it’s worth checking out.

What is Locast?

Locast is a nonprofit organization created in 2018 that redistributes terrestrial over-the-air TV broadcasts online. The service is free, though the group’s website is set up to take donations. At the moment, Locast only operates in the U.S., and only in select cities. Locast is operated by Sports Fans Coalition NY, and its founder is David Goodfriend, a lawyer and former executive at satellite TV provider Dish Network.

How does Locast work?

what is locast local tv online broadcaster screen shot

Watching live-streaming TV using Locast is easy. You can use the organization’s website, which has a built-in web-based viewer, or you can download and install one of the free Locast apps available for iOS, tvOS, Android, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Roku. To begin streaming on any of these platforms, you’ll need to create a free Locast account.

When you sign in to the service, it will show you a TV guide display with the over-the-air channels available in your specific market. Clicking or tapping on any currently airing show will give you a brief description and the option to start watching.

Can I watch any TV station?

No. Because Locast is intended as a way for people to receive their local, over-the-air broadcasts without the use of an antenna or a cable/satellite subscription, you can only watch the channels you’d normally be able to access through these traditional means. Although in theory these geofenced broadcast limitations could be overcome using a VPN, Locast is not designed to give viewers access to non-local stations.

Isn’t this just like Aereo?

Aereo was a live TV streaming service that, starting in 2012, provided a very similar platform: You could sign up for a dollar per day, and get internet-based streaming access to local over-the-air broadcasts. Though the technology used to run Aereo is different from Locast, the result is essentially the same. The biggest difference is that Locast does not charge viewers to access these redistributed broadcasts. The biggest similarity is that Aereo didn’t pay the broadcasters they redistributed a carriage fee and neither does Locast. Carriage fees are the revenue that companies like CBS, ABC, NBC, and Fox usually make from having their content distributed by cable, satellite, and live TV streaming services like Sony’s PlayStation Vue and AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now). The Big Four took Aereo to court, and the Supreme Court ultimately ruled against Aereo, a loss that led to its downfall.

Why is Locast being sued by the Big Four broadcasters?

ABC, NBC, CBS, and Fox view Locast’s service the same way they viewed Aereo’s. Though they acknowledge that U.S. law makes provisions for nonprofits to redistribute broadcast signals, they don’t think Locast’s model is what these provisions had in mind when they were created to help those living in rural or urban areas receive local broadcast signals. In essence, the Big Four see Locast as a commercial entity, even though Locast has positioned itself as a nonprofit. If Locast can effectively usurp the carriage fee model by providing viewers with a free and easy way to watch their local stations without a cable or satellite subscription, or even so much as an antenna, the big broadcasters stand to lose millions.

Locast for its part is touting itself very much as a public service, in keeping with the law’s allowances for limited types of redistribution, “except instead of an over-the-air signal transmitter, we provide the local broadcast signal via online streaming,” according to the organization’s About page. Locast turned down our interview request for this article, pointing us instead to its public statement:

“Locast is an independent, nonprofit organization that provides a public service retransmitting free over-the-air broadcasts. Its activities are expressly permitted under the Copyright Act. The fact that no broadcasters have previously filed suit for more than a year and a half suggests that they recognize this. We look forward to defending the claims — and the public’s right to receive transmissions broadcast over the airwaves — in litigation.” – David Hosp, counsel to Locast

Why is Locast being sued now?

When The New York Times wrote about Locast and Goodfriend in January, Locast had been operating for about a year. Goodfriend told the newspaper that he would welcome a legal challenge from the networks. At that time, journalist Edmund Lee asked the rhetorical question, “The networks’ dilemma: Sue or ignore?”

We asked a representative of the Big Four why they had chosen the ignore route until now. We were told that while Locast had not escaped their attention when it began making its service available, it was still a very small operation, limited to just New York City, and characterized by Goodfriend as a “thought experiment.”

“Ignore” became “sue” when Locast’s reach began to grow well beyond its humble roots. At the moment, Locast operates in 13 major markets and claims it can reach over 13 million U.S. households. Locast is no longer a thought experiment but a very real alternative to antennas and, to some degree, cable and satellite.

How and why is AT&T involved?

The other thing that caught the Big Four’s attention was AT&T’s support for Locast. In May, AT&T added the free Locast app to its DirecTV and U-verse receivers. In June, the company announced a $500,000 donation to the organization. These moves came at the same time that AT&T was locked in a heated contract negotiation with CBS over the aforementioned carriage fees. In the past, failed talks have led to blackouts, or the temporary removal of channels from cable and satellite services, leaving some viewers without any way to watch them. AT&T’s seemingly wholehearted backing of a service that would give its customers access to local broadcasters without costing AT&T any carriage fees was apparently the last straw for the Big Four, and the lawsuit against Locast was filed.

Will Locast survive?

It’s hard to say how the courts will handle this case. Locast and Goodfriend firmly believe that the organization’s status as a nonprofit affords it protection from the copyright infringement charges that ultimately brought down Aereo. “We really did our homework,” Goodfriend told The New York Times. “We are operating under parameters that are designed to be compliant within the law.”

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

QLED vs. OLED TV: What’s the difference, and why does it matter?
directv now channel list pricing release date watching tv remote
Home Theater

CBS, NBC, ABC, and Fox sue Locast, a free, nonprofit TV streaming service

In a story that his highly reminiscent of the legal battle that ultimately took down Aereo, Fox, CBS, ABC, and NBC are jointly suing Locast, a nonprofit that streams these TV channels for free over the internet.
Posted By Simon Cohen
Computer Music
Music

Bolster your HD music catalog with the best high-res audio sites

Music connoisseurs relish HD audio, but scouring the web for all the best streaming and downloading sites can be a pain. Luckily, we've done the work for you. Check out our list, and let the high-resolution good times roll.
Posted By Parker Hall, Simon Cohen
doss soundbox touch bluetooth speaker amazon deal
Deals

Crank up the party with the Doss Soundbox Touch Bluetooth speaker for only $25

With so many speakers out in the market, it’s difficult to choose. But every once in a while, something arrives that genuinely surprises. The Doss Soundbox Touch only costs $28 on Amazon but boasts terrific sound quality.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
how to watch hulu on android tv app limitations
Home Theater

Hulu is great, and now it's available on Android TV. Here's how to get it

Hulu announces that it's giving Android TV users what they've been asking for: The full Hulu experience, including access to HBO, live streaming TV channels, and multiple user profiles.
Posted By Simon Cohen
bring great sound alexas help limited time sonos one bundle review both
Home Theater

Sonos Play:1 vs. Sonos One: Which Sonos speaker should you buy?

Sonos makes two wireless speakers that look nearly identical: The Play:1 and the Sonos One. Yet the Sonos One is more expensive. Why is that, and is it worth it? Find out in our head-to-head comparison.
Posted By Simon Cohen
UE Megaboom in rain
Deals

Get the UE Megaboom Bluetooth speaker for its lowest price with our exclusive code

Talk about a great deal. Digital Trends teamed up with Daily Steals to slash $180 off the Ultimate Ears Megaboom (henceforth known as UE Megaboom), dropping the price down to just $70. Seriously.
Posted By Josh Levenson
Wonder Woman 1984
Home Theater

In 2020, HBO Max will be the only place where you can stream Doctor Who

AT&T's WarnerMedia is joining the streaming video environment with HBO Max, a service that will bundle HBO, WarnerMedia cable channels, and Warner Bros.' feature films on a single platform. Here's everything we know about it so far.
Posted By Chris Gates, Rick Marshall
Samsung 2018 Q9F
Home Theater

QLED and OLED may have similar names, but they're totally different tech

The names may look almost identical, but OLED and QLED are two entirely different beasts. In our QLED vs. OLED battle, we dissect the differences between these dueling TV technologies to determine which might be best for you.
Posted By Josh Levenson
how to program an rca universal remote remotes getty
Home Theater

Click away with our quick and easy guide to programming an RCA universal remote

If you're tired of using a million different remotes in your home theater, office, or living room, you'll likely be interested in a single RCA universal remote. Here's how to program it for your system.
Posted By Josh Levenson, Parker Hall
bring great sound alexas help limited time sonos one bundle review both
Home Theater

These speakers combine the convenience of wireless with room-filling sound

Wireless technology, whether Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, has had a tremendously liberating effect on our music and our homes. We've looked at tons of wireless speakers and chosen the best, plus four more we think you'll like.
Posted By Simon Cohen
netflix public binge watch wr 6 8 17
Home Theater

Here’s how to cancel your Netflix subscription when it’s time to stop bingeing

Looking to save some money on your bills? Or perhaps all of that bingeing is taking a toll on your work and social life? Canceling your Netflix account can help. But how do you do it, and what if you change your mind? We have the answers.
Posted By Simon Cohen
how to download movies from netflix
Home Theater

Got a long plane ride? Here's how to download movies from Netflix

If you want to watch your favorite Netflix films and TV shows but don't have a data connection, you need to download them to view offline. Here, we show you how to download movies and TV series from Netflix in iOS, Android, or Windows 10.
Posted By Josh Levenson
samsung 4k tv deal 58 inch un58nu7100
Deals

Don’t miss these incredible Dell discounts on LG, Vizio and Samsung 4K TVs

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is long gone, but the discounted 4K TV mill that is Dell's online store is showing no signs of slowing down. The retailer has slashed the price of several must-have 4K Ultra HD TVs.
Posted By Josh Levenson
increase chlamydia social media text walking
Home Theater

You’re not paranoid. Everyone is tracking you wherever you go, even Netflix

Add Netflix to the list of apps to watch out for: A security researcher has discovered that Netflix is using a new Android Q feature to track the physical activity data for select Android phone users.
Posted By Chris Gates