Earlier in 2020, Xiaomi released a pair of true wireless earbuds called the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2. Apparently, the company was just getting started.

Right on the heels of those budget buds, Xiaomi has slashed prices again with the unveiling of the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic. The new buds, which reportedly cost $40 euros ($45 U.S., or $15 less than their predecessors), look similar in style to the Earphones 2, with a slightly different case and specs.

Here’s what we know about the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic.

Features

Which #MiTrueWirelessEarphones2Basic feature do you like most?

1. Easy touch controls

2. Up to 20 hrs of total battery life

3. Amazing 5 hours of usage on a single charge

4. USB-C charging pic.twitter.com/9wKGiSrdvl — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) July 15, 2020

Xiaomi says the Earphones 2 Basic offer 5 hours of playback on a single charge, with up to 20 hours of total battery life when paired with its charging case. This is average, with earbuds like the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ or Sony WF-SP800N easily eclipsing those times. Of course, the Earphones 2 Basic do come at a fraction of the cost of those competitors.

The earbuds, which feature the golf tee-esque design that Apple popularized with its AirPods, will have touch controls on the stem of each bud to navigate between music and calls.

Outside of auto-pair and auto-connect, smart in-ear detection, and a USB-C charging port, Xiaomi hasn’t disclosed much else in the way of features.

Audio quality

Feel the beat all day with #MiTrueWirelessEarphones2Basic and its large 14.2mm dynamic driver with clear highs, vibrant mids, and punchy bass. pic.twitter.com/JlQECVous0 — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) July 15, 2020

According to Xiaomi, the Earphones 2 Basic will have 14.2mm drivers – the same as the standard Earphones 2 – and will support AAC audio codecs. For buds this cheap, that’s a decent foundation for solid audio reproduction.

We haven’t heard the Earphones 2 Basic – or the Earphones 2, for that matter – and can’t speak much more about how these buds sound without listening to them. It’s not easy to make great-sounding earbuds for cheap, so for now, we’re cautiously optimistic about what to expect audio-wise from the Earphones 2 Basic.

Environmental noise cancellation

#MiTrueWirelessEarphones2Basic is equipped with two mics on each earphone.

One to filter noise around you and the other to pick up your voice. pic.twitter.com/qCX7enGKM2 — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) July 15, 2020

Xiaomi has included a feature called “Environmental Noise Cancellation” in the Earphones 2 Basic. This isn’t exactly active noise cancellation, but it does feature a dual-mic approach meant to analyze both outside noise and your own voice to create an ideal experience.

Again, all we have to work with here is the assurance from Xiaomi that this will provide “crystal clear calls” when using the Earphones 2 Basic. We’ll hold off on making a declaration about the noise-canceling ability of these buds until we’ve had a chance to test them out.

Is there value in these budget buds?

The answer is, well, maybe. For around $45, Xiaomi sure is boasting that the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic have a lot to offer. Right now, all we have to work with is a spec sheet, which is far from the best way to try and evaluate a pair of earbuds.

So, we won’t judge them — at least not yet. For now, these buds are intriguing, but we’ll have to wait until we can verify – or nullify – the quality that Xiaomi says they’ll have.

