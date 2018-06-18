Yamaha’s new YAS-108 soundbar has a slim footprint, beefy 3D sound

Share

Yamaha has announced the successor to its popular YAS-107 soundbar, a solid-sounding device that has long been one of the best affordable TV audio solutions on the market.

The new YAS-108 soundbar offers listeners a more slimmed-down footprint than that of its predecessor, with clean fabric-lined looks, rounded edges, and big bass ports on either end. In addition to simply being smaller (and therefore easier to place on your TV stand or mount on your wall), the new soundbar aims to improve on its predecessor in terms of performance.

The YAS-108 still features the same built-in dual-subwoofer design for great bass performance without an external subwoofer, and offers listeners the same DTS:X virtual surround sound support as the previous model. But the company has worked hard to make it better when listening to music, namely by improving the soundbar’s Bluetooth performance. Now, two devices can be connected to the soundbar simultaneously, which makes it easier for friends or family to trade songs back and forth without having to pair to the soundbar as often when wanting to listen to their favorite new music.

The new YAS-108 will retail for $200, which is a very competitive price category for soundbars. But with HDMI ARC and DTS:X support, as well as improved Bluetooth, the company hopes to continue to rise above the pack.

“Entertainment, music, and gaming enthusiasts looking for a soundbar in the price range of the YAS-108 are awash in choices from TV brands and from companies offering commodity products. However, thanks to our six decades of leadership in home theater systems, the best sound will come from Yamaha,” said Robert Goedken, general manager of Yamaha America’s AV division. “The enhancements on the YAS-108 reflect our commitment to offering exceptional sound quality and value.”

The YAS-108 will hit store shelves and the internet in July, and should be added to your short list if you’re in the market for an affordable soundbar with great features. As always, we recommend you check out our list of the best soundbars you can buy before making any decisions. More information can be found on Yamaha’s website.