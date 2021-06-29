  1. Home Theater

YouTube TV launches 4K Plus upgrade with yet another price jump

YouTube is aiming to score new sign-ups for its YouTube TV service ahead of imminent sporting spectaculars such as the Tokyo Olympics and the MLB All-Star Game.

YouTube’s existing live TV service offers more than 85 channels for $65 a month, and this week the Google-owned streaming giant announced the addition of a new 4K Plus tier that adds 4K resolution, offline downloads, and unlimited simultaneous streams at home (exceeding the current limit of three) for an extra $20 a month.

“4K Plus will bring some of the most highly requested features to YouTube TV, including the ability to watch 4K content on YouTube TV for the first time,” YouTube TV product manager Kathryn Smith said on Monday, June 28. “With 4K Plus, you’ll have access to watch major sports events this summer in 4K, plus live content from networks like NBC and ESPN, sports like college football and basketball later this year, and on-demand content from FX, Discovery Networks, Tastemade, and more.”

In response to a common request from current customers, YouTube TV is also adding 5.1 Dolby audio capabilities for all YouTube TV subscribers, with the feature rolling out to select devices over the coming weeks. It’s also adding the ability for sports fans to jump to specific moments in a sports event when either watching live or watching a DVR recording. The feature is similar to how YouTube TV already lets you skip to various segments in news shows.

If you’re unsure about dropping another $20 for 4K Plus, you can try it free for a month (perfect for the Olympics!) and then score a deal that adds an extra $10 to your monthly subscription fee for a year after that. This means that for the first 12 months, YouTube TV with 4K Plus will cost you $75 a month before rising to $85.

Of course, to enjoy YouTube’s enhanced viewing experience, you’ll need a 4K TV. Whether you’re looking for your first one or planning to upgrade, Digital Trends has a handy buying guide, along with recommendations on some of the best 4K TVs currently available for under $500.

