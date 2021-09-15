  1. Home Theater

YouTube TV adds three Spanish-language channels, with more options to come

By

YouTube TV announced today that it’s added three more Spanish-language options to its channel lineup. Added at no extra cost are Univision, UniMás, and Galavisión. All three are available today and should appear in your channel list shortly if they’re not there already.

(If you’re using a custom order for your channels, you’ll most likely need to enable the new channels in the edit screen, only available on the web at tv.youtube.com/settings/liveguide. Click Custom > Edit.

The streaming service also announced that a new Spanish-language add-on bundle will be available in the coming months. It’ll include networks like Sony Cine, CNN Español, Discovery en Español, Estrella TV, Cinelatino, Fox Deportes, and more. YouTube TV said it will share a full list of channels included — as well as the cost — close to launch.

YouTube TV app icon on Apple TV.
DIgital Trends

Coming up before that, though, is the addition of Pantaya as an add-on network. It’ll cost $6 a month and bring “the best and latest Spanish-language movies and exclusive original series, all on-demand.” Pantaya will be available “in the coming weeks,” though YouTube TV wasn’t any more specific than that.

YouTube TV now has more than 85 live channels at the ready, including local affiliates from ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC in most of the United States. The streaming service costs $65 a month and includes support for up to six profiles on a single account, plus unlimited cloud-based recording.

YouTube TV last reported that it had more than 3 million paid subscribers in fall 2020, though it didn’t get any more specific than that, nor has it updated those numbers since then. It’s possible that in that time, it has surpassed Hulu With Live TV, which announced 3.7 million paid subscribers at parent company Disney’s most recent earnings call.

Editors' Recommendations

Pair your shiny new iPhone 13 with a MacBook Air on the cheap today

The Apple MacBook Air on white background.

How to pre-order all of the iPhone 13 models

Apple's new iPhone 13 Pro.

Jump Into DEATHLOOP Now and Solve Its Timeloop ‘Murder Puzzle’

Deathloop styled image.

The best iPhone 13 Mini cases and covers

iPhone 13 mini case feature image.

The best comedy movies on Netflix right now

Eddie Murphy in The Nutty Professor

The best dramas on Netflix right now

Giancarlo Esposito in Do The Right Thing.

Marshall’s latest earbuds take direct aim at Apple AirPods, AirPods Pro

Marshall Minor III true wireless earbuds.

The best family movies on Netflix right now

School of Rock

This 24-inch monitor is down to just $120 at Staples today

The 24-inch Acer KA242Y bi LCD monitor with a splash of color on the screen.

The best kids movies on Netflix right now

David Bowie in Labyrinth

The Nintendo Switch (finally) has Bluetooth support

Nintendo Switch OLED.

The best British shows on Hulu

Sean Bean and Danny Kirrane in Wasted.

You can now pre-order the brand new iPad 10.2 and iPad Mini at Amazon

The different colors available for the new iPad Mini.