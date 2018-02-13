Airbnb will now help you explore Philadelphia with new experiences

Share

It’s been a little over a week since the Philadelphia Eagles did their city proud after winning the Super Bowl and bringing the Vince Lombardi Trophy to the City of Brotherly Love. But the excitement of the win hasn’t died down for Philadelphians, nor has it for folks newly interested in visiting the East Coast metropolis. To meet the demand of the 80 percent increase in guest arrivals Airbnb has seen since the week before the Super Bowl, the platform has launched a series of new experiences in the city.

Airbnb has long offered these so-called experiences for a number of their popular destinations, giving travelers and locals alike the chance to explore a city and discover some of its local treats. The vacation rental company has debuted a total of 40 local-led experiences for Philadelphia for an authentic (but perhaps surprising) look at the largest city in Pennsylvania.

For the foodies in your travel group, you can embark upon Frank’s cheesesteak and history tour, which will not only take folks to the best cheesesteak spots in the city, but also keep them informed of the stories behind the sandwiches. Or if you’re looking for something more health-conscious, you may consider running down the Delaware River to Penn’s Landing and the Race Street Pier, then heading up the Rocky Steps, all in the name of experiencing the sights of sounds of Philadelphia. You will be able to work out while learning about the city’s history and culture and end your day with a meal at one of the city’s popular restaurants.

If you’re interested in music, you could check out The Baby Boomer Music Walking Tour, which will visit all of Philly’s notable music stops and conclude with an organ show performed on the world’s largest working musical instrument — the Wanamaker Organ. And what could be better than a brewery tour and tasting? This guided tour of Dock Street Cannery and Lounge gives you the opportunity to learn about Philadelphia’s brewing history, the brewing process, and some memorable beer recipes.

If you manage to make it into Philly before Friday, February 16, you probably want to check out the Real Chinese New Year, where you will be given an insider’s tour of Philadelphia’s Chinatown and celebrate the lunar new year the way it was meant to be celebrated. You will even learn to make your own dumplings.