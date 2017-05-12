Don’t get too excited about Alexa Calling — there are some major privacy issues

Why it matters to you Have someone you don't want to hear from? Better not activate Alexa Calling because there is no way to block anyone from contacting you.

Just a few days ago, we were all excited about the idea of making calls sans phone, courtesy of Alexa Calling. But now that the novelty of the idea has worn off, we are left with something a bit more … concerning. The notion that Alexa Calling, in fact, suffers from a pretty major privacy issue. You see, as great as it is that just about anyone can call you using this feature, the problem is that just about anyone can call you. As it turns out, Amazon admits, “there currently is not a way to block someone from contacting you.” Basically, if someone has your phone number, an Amazon account, and the Alexa mobile app, they can call you or send you voice or text messages, which will hit both your Echo device and Alexa app. You literally can’t make them go away.

As first pointed out by an Alexa user named Elise Oras (who published a Medium post about her findings), Alexa Calling’s oversight in this regard is rather alarming. Even if you block someone’s number on your actual phone, that won’t stop them from calling your Echo speaker.

Amazon acknowledged the issue and, in a statement to the Verge, said that a block feature “will be available in the coming weeks. We know this is important to customers, and we’re working on it.”

So what are the chances of someone unsavory actually reaching out to you? In some sense, they seem pretty high. Once Echo’s calling and messaging capabilities have been activated, Amazon combs an account holder’s entire contacts list to see who among their contacts is also an Echo owner. Because Amazon wants as many people as possible to use the new feature, there is no way to limit this searching process. That means that if an awful ex-boyfriend of yours still has your number in his phone, he could see you are available on Amazon Calling. And a caller doesn’t have to be on your contact list to reach you. You just have to be on his or hers.

There are other concerns with calling, too. For example, as the Verge points out, now that Alexa can receive text messages (which also can’t be blocked), there’s no way to hide the message content (if you have an Echo Show) and just display the sender’s name. That means that anyone walking by your Echo could see your messages and worse still, any voice message can also be played back by anyone who requests to hear it — there is no PIN or password required.

For the time being, once you decided to move forward with Alexa Calling, you cannot go back. To stop receiving calls and messages, you have to contact Amazon’s customer service.

We should point out this feature is still in its nascent stages and Amazon will surely be making changes in the near future. But for the time being, you may want to think twice before activating Alexa Calling on your devices.