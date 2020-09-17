Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with Alexa

Beginning on September 15 and lasting a full month, Alexa celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month and recognizes the contributions of this vibrant community in the U.S. as well as the influence of their ancestors from Mexico, the Caribbean, Central and South America, and Spain.

“These communities’ contribution has been not only their dedicated work and values but also their rich culture, cuisine, history, language, art, folklore, and even good humor,” Amazon said in a statement.

And to celebrate the great cultural diversity of Latinos, Alexa prepared a series of surprises that will delight you.

Here are some tricks to get you started, just use your voice in your Alexa device

“Alexa, ¿quién es la celebridad del día?” [Alexa, who is today’s celebrity?]

“Alexa, abre el quiz de las banderas” [Alexa, open the flags quiz]

“Alexa, ¿qué tan latino soy?” [Alexa, how Latino am I?]

“Alexa, canta el rap del amigo” [Alexa, play the friend’s rap]

“Alexa, dime un trabalenguas” [Alexa, tell me a tongue-twister]

“Alexa, abre cuentos originales” [Alexa, open original tales]

“Alexa, ¡Buenos días!” [Alexa, good morning!]

“Alexa, dime tus predicciones deportivas de fin de semana” [Alexa, tell me your weekend sport prediction]

“Alexa, ¿cuáles son los próximos partidos de la NFL?” [Alexa, what are the next NFL games?]

“Alexa, ¿qué hay gratis en Audible?” [Alexa, what’s free on Audible?]

“Alexa, cuéntame sobre la fauna fabulosa” [Alexa, talk to me about the fabulous fauna]

“Alexa, dile a Luis Fonsi que cante Baby Shark” [Alexa, tell Luis Fonsi to sing Baby Shark]

“Alexa, canta La Bamba” [Alexa, sing La Bamba]

“Alexa, quiero que CNCO me dé un beso” [Alexa, I want CNCO to kiss me]

“Alexa, habla como abuela” [Alexa, talk like a grandma]

“Alexa, habla como adolescente” [Alexa, talk like a teenager]

“Alexa, ¿por qué se celebra el mes de la herencia hispana?” [Alexa, why do we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month?]

“Alexa, ¿cuál es la diferencia entre hispano y latino?” [Alexa, what’s the difference between Latino and Hispanic?]

“Alexa, ¿cuándo comenzó el mes de la herencia hispana?” [Alexa, when did Hispanic Heritage Month began?]

Starting on September 16, ask:

“Alexa, ¡Feliz Mes de la Herencia Hispana!” [Alexa, happy Hispanic Heritage Month!]

“Alexa, dame un café bien Latino” [Alexa, make me a very Latin coffee]

“Alexa, pídele a Gloria Estefan que me hable sobre música brasileña” [Alexa, ask Gloria Estefan to talk to me about Brazilian music]

“Alexa, cuéntame un chiste de Colombia” [Alexa, tell me a Colombian joke]

“Alexa, cuéntame un chiste cubano” [Alexa, tell me a Cuban joke]

“Alexa, qué viva México” [Alexa, hurrah Mexico!]

“Alexa, qué viva Guatemala” [Alexa, hurrah Guatemala!]

“Alexa, cuéntame un chiste Tico” [Alexa, tell me a Tico joke]

“Alexa, dime una frase de un Latino famoso” [Alexa, tell me a quote by a famous Latino]

“Alexa, pídele a Sebastián Yatra que me cuente un cuento” [Alexa, ask Sebastian Yatra to read a story to me]

“Alexa, pon la Vaca Lola de Mini Stars” [Alexa, play la Vaca Loca by Mini Stars]

But that’s not all, who isn’t a fan of CNCO? Try saying “Alexa, I want CNCO to kiss me good morning.” One of CNCO’s members will send you a virtual “kiss” from the cloud referring to their new single, which was released at the end of August.

And to continue celebrating, you can dance to your favorite music, you just have to say: “Alexa, play the playlist Fuego Latino on Amazon Music.” And to close with a final flourish, soon and for two weeks, you will be able to listen to an inspiring phrase by Carlos Ponce from Telemundo.

Ponce comments, “I am happy to partner with Alexa to commemorate Hispanic Heritage Month and celebrate the achievements of our community as well as our full of color, flavor, and rhythm contributions. To enjoy this experience, all you have to do is say, “Alexa, play a phrase from Carlos Ponce.”

