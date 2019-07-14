Share

Amazon continues to flex its smart home device muscles before Prime Day 2019 officially starts July 15. Today, Amazon dropped additional early deals including significant discounts on Ring video doorbells with a free Echo Dot smart speaker thrown in as an enticing sweetener.

We’ve combined Amazon’s latest deals for Ring’s Video Doorbell and Video Doorbell 2 and added a previously announced deal for the Ring Video Doorbell Pro. All three deals include a free Echo Dot which normally sells for $50 but is also available in a pre-Prime Day deal for $25. The savings we note below for the three doorbells do not include the extra $25 you’ll save with the free Echo Dot included with the doorbell. Whether you’re just beginning to set up a smart home and starting with a video doorbell or expanding a current smart home configuration, these three deals can help you save up to $80.

Ring Wi-Fi Enabled Video Doorbell with Free Echo Dot — $25 off

Previous Next 1 of 4

The Ring Wi-Fi Enabled Video Doorbell sends an alert and begins recording 720p HD video when its motion detector senses movement. The camera has a 180-degree horizontal and 110-degree vertical field of view. Two-way talk capability in the doorbell allows you to see the live video stream talk with callers via the Ring mobile app whether you’re sitting in your family room or thousands of miles away. You can also use Ring’s video doorbells with Amazon Alexa devices so you can talk with a Dot or other Echo smart speaker or see and talk with an Echo Show or other compatible smart display. You can also check-in for live video and audio from the camera with Ring’s on-demand video feature. Ring stores video clips are in the cloud for later review with an optional subscription. This model gets power from a rechargeable battery or connection to existing doorbell wiring.

Usually $100, the Ring Wi-Fi Enabled Video Doorbell a free Echo Dot is just $75 now through the end of Prime Day. If you’re looking for a basic Alexa-compatible smart video doorbell, this is an excellent price, plus you get a free Echo Dot.

Buy Now

Ring Video Doorbell 2 with a free Echo Dot — $60 off

Previous Next 1 of 2

The Ring Video Doorbell 2 upgrades the video to 1080p full HD with a slightly more narrow field of view than the model above, 160-degree horizontal and 90-degree vertical. This model can also be connected to existing doorbell wires or run on rechargeable batteries.

Usually $199, the Ring Video Doorbell 2 with a free Echo Dot is just $139 until midnight Tuesday, July 16. If you’re looking for a video doorbell with full HD video, this an excellent deal and the best we’ve seen since Black Friday.

Buy Now

Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Echo Dot with Free Echo Dot – Charcoal — $80 off

Previous Next 1 of 2

The Ring Video Doorbell Pro is the least obtrusive model in Ring’s lineup, measuring just 4.5-inches tall by 1.8-inches wide by 0.8-inches deep. The Pro model uses the same camera as the Video Doorbell 2 but adds advanced motion detection so you can configure the camera to focus on the most critical areas in view. This model must be hardwired to existing doorbell wiring, which means you’ll never have to be concerned with changing batteries. Also, because the Pro model works with both 2.4 GHz and 5.0 GHz Wi-Fi (the other two are 2.4 GHz only), installation is often easier, especially with mesh networks.

Normally priced at $249, Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Echo Dot (3rd Gen) – Charcoal is just $169 during this sale. If you want a premium video doorbell, this is an excellent deal on a popular model.

Buy Now

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.