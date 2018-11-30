Digital Trends
Smart Home

Apple Music hits the Amazon Echo. Is the cold war over?

Clayton Moore
By

In an early holiday gift to owners of an Amazon Echo speaker, it seems like the cold war between the retailer and Apple might be thawing as Amazon announced that Apple Music will now be available as an option on its smart speakers starting the week of December 17.

The announcement, which was made exclusively to USA Today, comes about a year after the Amazon Prime Video App was made available through Apple TV, and less than a month after Amazon added Pandora Premium to a lineup of music services that also includes Spotify, Deezer, and Tidal.

The competition between Apple Music and Amazon Music has been notoriously fierce as both services battle it out to bring the most subscribers into their music ecosystem. But the two corporations might have also called a truce in service of fighting a common enemy, namely the global streaming titleholder Spotify, which is rapidly closing in on 90 million paid subscribers.

The agreement closes a long-standing loophole that forced Apple Music users to pair their smartphones or tablets to an Echo through Bluetooth in order to play music. More importantly, the agreement enables Echo owners to use voice commands such as “Alexa, play All I Want for Me is You’ by Owl John,” or “Alexa, play Beats 1 radio” in order to get their holiday party started.

It was pretty clear from comments made by Apple executives and engineers that the partnership is a pretty big crack in a very big wall.

“One of the things we’ve always believed with music — and this goes back to the iTunes days — is to try to make the music services as widely available as possible,” Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president for Internet Software and services, told USA Today. “We started by making it available on Windows, and you remember when hell froze over. We’ve had it available on Sonos devices (and) Android devices. We love the ability of people who have Echos to be able to listen and have the full experience of Apple Music on their devices.”

There’s no additional fee for porting Apple Music over to your Echo. Everybody gets three months free, after which the service costs $10 for each individual subscription, discounts to $5 for students, or can be offered under a family umbrella plan that covers up to six users for $15. Users who have an Echo Show or Echo Spot, Amazon’s smart speakers that also have visual displays, will also see album art, although Apple hasn’t ported over the ability to see song lyrics, which is available for some songs on its own app.

While the move goes a long way toward bringing smart home users in different product ecosystems closer together, it’s certainly not a unified field yet. So far, Amazon Music Service isn’t available through Apple’s struggling Siri-controlled Homepod speaker, although Apple says last week’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales gave the Homepod its best week since the device was launched in February.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Keep that flagship phone safe with the best iPhone X cases and covers
Up Next

Marriott suffers breach of 500M guest records. Here's how to protect yourself
amazon echo dot review
Product Review

With this much sound, the new Echo Dot is more like an exclamation point

Amazon’s third-generation Echo Dot puts on some weight and comes dressed in a warmer, more welcoming design. The result is a better-looking Alexa device with good enough sound quality to deserve being called a speaker. In our Amazon Echo…
Posted By Caleb Denison
echo dot 2018 3rd generation
Smart Home

Google Home Mini vs. Amazon Echo Dot: Which is better?

We put the two most popular smart home speakers -- the Google Home Mini and the 3rd generation Amazon Echo Dot -- together and tested them on appearance, audio, and abilities. So which should you buy? Find out how they did in our showdown.
Posted By Terry Walsh
Deals

Today’s best Amazon Cyber Week Deals: Beats, Bose, and more

We dove deep into the latest savings from the retail giant and have come back to you with the best ones on the market. Find Apple iPads, Bose headphones, 4K TVs, Roombas, and more with the best Cyber Week deals for Thursday, November 29.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
lenco md 3d printed record player c1b934e9da064e3515368c5399f120b3 original
Emerging Tech

Take your vinyl on a high-tech spin with this 3D-printable record player

The Lenco-MD is the world’s first 3D-printed record player. Boasting a modular design, users can upgrade their turntables by adding features like speakers and Bluetooth wireless streaming.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
iRobot Roomba
Deals

The 10 best robot vacuum deals you can grab before Cyber Week ends

We've found the best discounts on robot vacuums from Amazon and Walmart and put them all in one place. These Cyber Week robot vacuum deals can help you save up to $170 on Roomba, Shark, and Eufy robotic vacuum cleaners.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Upgrading to gigabit internet
Computing

5 things to do before upgrading to gigabit internet

Are you upgrading to gigabit internet? Here's how to check your standards for gigabit compatibility, make sure your hardware is ready, and get the most out of new, super fast connection.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Ninja Foodi review
Product Review

Better than an Instant Pot? The Ninja Foodi does even more

One of the complaints people have about pressure-cooked foods is that they can come out soggy. Ninja claims its pressure cooker can fix that. We tested out the Ninja Foodi OP300 to find out if Ninja delivers on its promises.
Posted By Erika Rawes
yves bhar tiny homes californa 5be5bd5d0d7c670bc01358f4 1920 1212 copy
Smart Home

Design visionary aims to squeeze $300K tiny homes into Silicon Valley backyards

Designer Yves Béhar is taking advantage of new California laws that allow for the building and placement of secondary housing units on existing parcels by designing tiny homes that can be built in six weeks for less than $300,000.
Posted By Clayton Moore
instant pot max getting new feature
Deals

Best Cyber Monday Instant Pot deals extended

The Instant Pot has brought joy to millions of home chefs all over the world and now is a great time to pick one up since a whole bunch of online retailers are putting the device on sale for Cyber Monday.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
second hand smart speakers could be spying on you amazon alexa watching over
Smart Home

A study says that smart speakers aren’t offering privacy, and it’s our fault

A new study out from the University of Michigan took a deep dive into the habits and attitudes of both smart speaker users and those who purposefully avoid them and the study's revelations about privacy are surpising.
Posted By Clayton Moore
instacart beats amazon whole foods delivery cost home grocery 677x450
Smart Home

Instacart’s Whole Foods home deliveries now cost less than Amazon Prime’s

If your only reason to subscribe to Amazon Prime is for low-cost grocery home deliveries from Whole Foods, Instacart is now a better deal. Instacart's annual membership fee and delivery charges for orders under $35 undercut Prime prices.
Posted By Bruce Brown
arlo utra security camera 04 beauty shot spotlight
Smart Home

Arlo aims to up the ante with new flagship 4K wireless security camera

Arlo Technologies makes some of the best security cameras we ever tested but its new flagship 4K security camera, the Arlo Ultra, could just outpace the company's already popular security cameras.
Posted By Clayton Moore
best tech gifts under 50 echo dot 3rd gen image
Smart Home

Here are all the ways you can still get a free Echo Dot

There are still all sorts of ways to score a free Amazon Echo Dot before the holidays are upon us. Here are some great bundles that come with a free Echo Dot smart speaker included.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
Shark ION Robot Vacuum Cleaning System S87 review
Deals

The best Cyber Monday vacuum deals are still available

Looking for a great deal on a vacuum cleaner? We have the best extended Cyber Monday deals on robot vacuums, bagless vacuums, and upright vacuums. Check out our collection of Cyber week vacuum deals.
Posted By Erika Rawes