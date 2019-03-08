Digital Trends
Smart Home

Amazon axes price on Instant Pot DUO80 multi-use pressure cooker

Bruce Brown
By

Amazon just axed the price on the versatile Instant Pot Duo80 8-quart 7-in-1 Multi-Use Pressure Cooker. Instant Pots help you save time making your favorite meals with the press of a button. The eight-quart Duo80 is the top-selling model for good reasons; it cooks enough for a large family or party and includes the most desirable functions.

We found two more compelling discounts on different Instant Pot models on Amazon, models that vary in capacity or features but add up to fast, easy, convenient meal preparation. Whether you’ll be glued to the TV for March Madness with little time for tedious conventional cooking or you’ve been waiting for the right Instant Pot deal to pop, these three deals can help you save up to $50.

Instant Pot DUO80 8-Quart 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Sauté, Yogurt Maker and Warmer — $50 off

1 of 3
amazon instant pot pressure cooker deals duo80 8 qt 7 in 1 multi use programmable 750x500
amazon instant pot pressure cooker deals duo80 8 qt 7 in 1 multi use programmable 4
amazon instant pot pressure cooker deals duo80 8 qt 7 in 1 multi use programmable 3

It cooks for a crowd so you don’t have to. You needn’t remember the full name, just say “DUO80.” This most popular Instant Pot model, the Instant Pot DUO80 8 Qt 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Sauté, Yogurt Maker and Warmer, combines the most used functions, and it has the greatest capacity of the three DUO sizes.

Loaded with Instant Pot’s third-generation tech, the DUO80 monitors the countertop cooker’s pressure, temperature, and time, and automatically adjusts the heating intensity and cooking duration. Your meals are cooked just the way you like them. Fourteen smart programs take the guesswork out of cooking while you focus on family and friends or keep your eye on the game, so you don’t miss the best pick-and-roll of the season.

Normally $140, the Instant Pot DUO80 is just $90 for this sale. If you’ve been holding off for the right price on the right Instant Pot, this model can whip up meals for the whole team and has the best discount of this sale.

Instant Pot DUO Plus 60, 6-Quart 9-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker — $30 off

1 of 2
amazon instant pot pressure cooker deals duo plus 60 6 qt 9 in 1 multi use programmable 7500x500
amazon instant pot pressure cooker deals duo plus 60 6 qt 9 in 1 multi use programmable 3

If you can get by without the extra two-quart capacity of the DUO80 above, the Instant Pot DUO Plus 60 six-quart 9-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker adds three more cooking functions. Just like the DUO80 the DUO Plus 60 replaces a pressure cooker, pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté, yogurt maker and warmer in your kitchen. The DUO Plus 60 also works as an egg cooker, a sterilizer, and a cake maker. Fifteen smart programs take over cooking so you can concentrate on work, play, family, or taking a nap — knowing your meal will be ready on time and just the way you like it.

Regularly $130, the Instant Pot DUO Plus 60 is $100 while this deal lasts. So with the discount the DUO Plus 60 is $10 more than the DUO80 during this sale, but you can use it to sterilize bottles or jars, cook eggs, and make cake!

Instant Pot LUX60 V3 6-Quart 6-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker — $11 off

1 of 2
amazon instant pot pressure cooker deals lux60v3 v3 6 qt in 1 multi use programmable 750x500
amazon instant pot pressure cooker deals lux60v3 v3 6 qt in 1 multi use programmable 3

If you can do without the DUO80’s yogurt maker and won’t need the extra two-quart capacity, even for a party, consider the Instant Pot LUX60 V3 6-Quart 6-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker. The Lux60 V3 sets you up with a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, sauté, steamer, and warmer for about twenty bucks less than the DUO80 right now.

It usually lists for $80, but the Instant Pot LUX60 V3 six-quart 6-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker is cut to $69 during this sale. For many people, this capacity and these cooking functions are just right.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Make some time for the best smartwatch deals for March 2019
Up Next

Next-generation Black Shark 2 gaming phone could surface on March 18
neato botvac d4 connected review feat
Product Review

Neato's Botvac D4 is a capable robovac, but it won’t sweep you off your feet

The Neato Botvac Connected D4 is a reasonable mid-range robot vacuum cleaner, but a high price and limited performance means it fails to compete for value with capable, low-cost competitors.
Posted By Terry Walsh
instant pot duo 60 deal on amazon plus
Smart Home

Instant Pot merges with Pyrex and others under Corelle Brands

Instant Pot maker Instant Brands announced that it is merging with Corelle Brands. While the terms of the deal weren't disclosed, it will put Instant Pot under the same umbrella as Pyrex, CorningWare, and SnapWare.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
instant pot post christmas sales duo mini 3 qt 7 in 1 multi use programmable pressure cooker
Smart Home

Instant Pot not working right? Here are some common problems and how to fix them

If your Instant Pot isn't working right, seems to be burning meals, or is coming up with annoying error codes, here's how to troubleshoot. It might be as simple as adjusting your lid or making sure there's enough sauce in the pot.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
best instant pots main variation default view 1 715x715
Smart Home

The Instant Pot is many appliances in one. Here are our favorites

Instant Pots are perfect for people who don't have the kitchen space to store all kinds of appliances, minimalists who want to keep their homes lean and mean, and home cooks who love versatility in the kitchen.
Posted By Gia Liu
Leica Sofort
Photography

Don't fake it in Instagram! Shoot real retro with our favorite instant cameras

Instant film photography has had its ups and downs, but now it's enjoying a revival. To help you find the best instant camera for your needs, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorites, from basic to extraordinary.
Posted By Daven Mathies
smart home devies causingy busness secuirty risks study 3148026 1920
Smart Home

Smart home devices are causing more security risks for businesses

Security firm Trend Micro warns each new internet-connected device added to a business network, from smart speakers to security systems, adds a new potential target for attackers if the devices aren't secured properly.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
TP-Link Smart Plug best smart outlet deals
Deals

Upgrade your Echo or Google Home with a TP-Link smart plug for under $20

If all you're looking for in a smart home is the ability to turn a few things on and off, a discounted TP-Link smart plug or two should do the trick. They work with your Google Home or Amazon Echo, but also directly from your smartphone
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Smart Home

The best alarm clocks to help you get your butt out of bed

People are finicky about their sleeping habits, but, fortunately, the best alarm clocks can probably match your lifestyle and budget. Here are some of our current favorites, including the Amazon Echo Spot.
Posted By Erika Rawes, Will Nicol
google duplex hands on io2018 2835
Smart Home

Google Duplex is now available on Pixel phones in 43 states

What exactly is Google Duplex? Creepy or not, it's coming soon. This guide explains the technology, how it works, the potential applications and concerns, and what it can do for you.
Posted By Erika Rawes
amazon to close its pop up stores but retains big interest in retail store
Smart Home

All of Amazon’s U.S. pop-up stores are about to pop off

Amazon has confirmed that it's closing all of its U.S. pop-up stores. Despite the closures, the company retains a strong interest in brick-and-mortar retail with plans to open more bookstores and Go stores, among others.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
walmart arlo pro security camera bundle 1
Smart Home

Walmart obliterates price on Arlo Pro HD Security Camera bundle

Security is top-of-mind in smart home planning and security cameras are key components. Walmart just smashed the price on the Arlo Pro 720p HD Security Camera System bundle, with two indoor/outdoor wireless cameras and a free outdoor mount.
Posted By Bruce Brown
simcam ai home security camera ces 2019 bg1
Deals

Your home is your castle – protect it with the SimCam A.I. security camera

If you’re looking to enhance your home security setup and are in the market for a new camera system to protect your castle, then read on to find out more about the SimCam’s unique features (and how you can save big).
Posted By Lucas Coll
fromaggio cheese making machine kickstarter screen shot 2019 03 06 at 12 13 pm copy
Smart Home

Fromaggio lets you become a cheese-making machine in your own kitchen

Imagine being able to whip up your own artisanal cheese in the comfort of your home. That's what Fromaggio aims to give you. The countertop-sized cheese-making machine is funding now on Kickstarter.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
no more dustpans vabroom broom built in vacuum
Smart Home

It sucks to sweep: The VaBroom is both a broom and vacuum

Chasing dust bunnies is a thing of the past with the VaBroom, a new project on Kickstarter. The VaBroom aims to make dustpans redundant with a built-in, 14,000 RPM vacuum motor in the head of the broom.
Posted By Patrick Hearn