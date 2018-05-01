Amazon launches Prime Book Box to help your kids gain good reading habits

Share

Getting your Amazon Prime subscription could also mean getting your kids to develop good reading habits from a young age. On Tuesday, May 1, the online retailer introduced a new service for its Prime members. It’s called Prime Book Box, and it’s a subscription service specifically for hardback copies of children’s books, hand-selected by the editors over at Amazon. The boxes will begin to ship later this year beginning in the U.S., but you can register for an invite beginning today.

For $23 a box, Amazon will send your children either four board books for tots who are two years old and younger, or two picture books or novels for slightly more advanced readers. And the $23 price tag, Amazon says, is about 35 percent less than the total list price of the books, so you’re saving money by ordering in bulk, as is generally the case when it comes to Amazon. Books can either come every month, every other month, or once a quarter, depending on how voracious of a reader your young one may be. As it stands, the collections of books are categorized by age groups of newborns to age 2, 3 to 5, 6 to 8, and 9 to 12.

“These books include classics that have stood the test of time as well as hidden gems that our Editors couldn’t put down — stories that your reader can enjoy again and again,” writes Amazon in an FAQ about the new service. And because Amazon is smart, it won’t send you titles that you already have at home, at least not if you purchased those titles through Amazon. The online retailer says it will “use your recent purchase history to avoid including a book” you’ve previously bought. You can also tailor your boxes before they ship out each cycle by selecting alternate books from a curated list of approved titles.

This is the first time that Amazon will be offering physical books as part of its Prime membership. While the company already offers Kindle ebooks as part of its Prime Reading program, as well as certain digital magazines and travel guides, it has previously steered clear of sending out actual paper and ink. It’s not entirely clear when the Prime Book Box will make its way to customers, but we’ll be sure to let you know once we start getting kiddos’ hardbacks from Amazon.