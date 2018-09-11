Tannenbaum in a box? You can order a real, 7-foot-tall Christmas tree from Amazon

Share

You likely have fond memories of searching row after row of trees to find the perfect one to cut down and bring home during the holidays. Well, Amazon wants to literally cut into that market and insert itself into your annual routine. Starting this year, the company will sell real, 7-foot-tall Christmas trees that will ship directly to you.

The trees are expected to first appear on Amazon’s massive marketplace starting in November, according to the The Associated Press. Buyers will be able to decide between Douglas firs, Norfolk Island pines, and a variety of other choices. Prices on the trees may vary but one selection — a Fraser fir sourced from a North Carolina farm — will cost shoppers $115.

In addition to the trees, you’ll be able to add a $50 wreath to the order or a $25 red-leafed plant that comes with decorative candy cane dressing in the soil.

Amazon will reportedly try to keep the decorations as fresh as possible while shipping them across the country. Trees will be shipped within 10 days of being cut down and the company expects they will survive the shipping process just fine, even though they’ll be transported without water.

The decorations will arrive on your doorstep in a standard Amazon box. And of course, some of the trees will be available for Prime shipping in case you’re in a real rush to add some holiday cheer to your home. When it comes to getting rid of the tree, though, you’re on your own.

The sale of 7-foot trees in a variety of options marks an expansion of Amazon’s offerings last year, when the company sold 3-foot-tall trees to its customers. “Given the popularity among customers, we increased the assortment,” the company told The Associated Press.

According to the National Christmas Tree Association, online Christmas tree sales aren’t really a threat to the old-fashioned method of tracking down a fresh tree at a farm. The organization said online orders only accounted for about 1 or 2 percent of the more than 27 million trees sold last year, per The AP. But knowing Amazon, the company will push the trees as hard as possible in hopes of disrupting yet another industry.