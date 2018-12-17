Digital Trends
Smart Home

Holiday shopping: Here are the final dates for Amazon’s free shipping promotion

Trevor Mogg
By

If you’re doing all your holiday shopping online this year, then have you already got it sorted?

If not, you do realize that time is running out, right? In fact, Tuesday December 18 is the final day for some of Amazon’s free shipping options for delivery before December 25. And then, day by day, those options just start falling away — for Prime members, too.

Specifically, December 18 marks Amazon’s final day for free shipping with no minimum purchase amount, and it’s free for all customers, not just Prime members.

It’s also the last day for free standard shipping for Prime members, though subscribers do also have a few two-day shipping options through December 22.

“All customers in the U.S. can enjoy free shipping on hundreds of millions of items, and this holiday season Amazon has extended the free shipping cutoff with no minimum purchase through December 18 for orders that will arrive in time for Christmas,” Amazon said in a message on its website.

Below is a day-by-day breakdown of all of Amazon’s remaining shipping options in the run up to December 25:

For free shipping before Christmas, visit amazon.com/holidayshipping. The following shipping dates apply (Please note that not all shipping speeds are available for all products in all regions, and order minimums may apply).
• Dec. 18 (extended): Last day for free shipping with no minimum purchase amount, free for all customers
• Dec. 18: Last day for standard shipping, free for Prime members
• Dec. 22: Last day for two-day shipping, free for Prime members
• Dec. 23: Last day for one-day shipping, free for Prime members in eligible areas
• Dec. 24: Last day for same-day delivery, free for Prime members in eligible areas (order by 9:30 a.m. local time or earlier)
• Dec. 24: Prime Now offers free two-hour delivery windows, reserved exclusively for Prime members in eligible areas (order by 9:15 p.m. local time or earlier)
• Dec. 24: Whole Foods Market stores, Amazon Books, Amazon 4-star, Amazon Pop-up device kiosks open Christmas Eve (store hours vary by location)

For other shipping options you can check special notices posted online by FedExUPS, and the USPS.

Amazon has invested heavily in its shipping operation after a disastrous 2013 holiday season when its over-reliance on third-party services resulted in many packages arriving late. Of course, the company would love to see its Prime Air drones dropping off items to customers, but it could still be years before that particular delivery service gets off the ground.

Need some inspiration for last-minute gifts? Digital Trends has some awesome ideas that won’t break the bank.

Don't Miss

Apple vs. Qualcomm: Everything you need to know
awesome tech you cant buy yet whiskipoles feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Booze-filled ski poles and crypto piggy banks

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Ring Alarm
Product Review

Ring Alarm makes DIY home security simple and affordable enough for everyone

Ring first made waves with its video doorbell, and now the Amazon-owned company is moving on to home security with the Ring Alarm. You can install the sensors and keypads yourself, then have Ring professionally monitor your home.
Posted By Kim Wetzel
best nespresso espresso machines vertuoline
Smart Home

Espresso On Demand: The five best Nespresso machines

Most people still trek down to their local coffee shop to get an espresso or a cappuccino, but you don't have to. A Nespresso machine can put coffee shop quality espresso on your kitchen counter.
Posted By Gia Liu
wayzn automatic sliding pet door opener indiegogo screen shot 2018 12 13 at 54 35 am copy
Smart Home

This device detects when your pet is at the door and opens it for them

Tired of waiting for your dog to come inside, or running home in the middle of the day to let your four-legged friend out? Wayzn automatically opens sliding doors for your dog and gives you remote control.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
Blink Indoor Home Security Camera System
Deals

Get electronics gifts for high-tech homes for under $100 with these deals

The holiday season is in full swing with Christmas just around the corner. New deals on interesting, fun, and practical electronic gifts under $100 from major online retailers can convert last-minute shoppers to savvy bargain hunters.
Posted By Bruce Brown
best buy black friday appliance deals ge gdt655smjes body
Smart Home

Put away that sponge and let us help you pick the best dishwasher for your buck

Tired of doing dishes by hand? Take a look at our picks of the four best dishwashers currently available and let a machine do the dirty work for you. They’ll do a much better job, anyway.
Posted By Kim Wetzel
Canary View review
News

Canary home security company sued over $10 monitoring fee

A class-action lawsuit claims home security startup Canary offered free monitoring features to entice people to purchase their cameras, then started charging a monthly fee to continue using them.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
marijuana tech for home anova sous vide precision cooker wi fi lifestyle 1500x1000
Smart Home

Find good gift ideas with these small kitchen appliance deals on Amazon

Small kitchen appliances are favorite holiday gifts to give and to receive and that doesn't only mean an Instant Pot. We found excellent deals on Amazon for blenders and espresso makers plus a highly rated sous vide machine.
Posted By Bruce Brown
jony ive christmas tree 1
Smart Home

Never crawl under the tree again! Alexa, turn on the Christmas tree lights

Did you know you can make your Christmas tree smart, just like many of the other electronics and gadgets in your home? You can even create routines involving your tree. Here’s how to make a smart Christmas tree this holiday season.
Posted By Erika Rawes
lg drop innit sidechef partnerships ces 2019 smartkitchen lifestyle
Smart Home

LG will announce partnerships at CES to help give you a smart kitchen

LG is announcing a number of partnerships that will help make kitchen appliances even smarter. It is working with Drop, the makers of Kitchen OS, to create a unified kitchen experience that will make cooking easy.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
starbucks-coffee
Smart Home

Starbucks teams with Uber Eats for delivery from 2,000 of its U.S. stores

Starbucks has teamed up with Uber Eats to offer customers deliveries from almost a quarter of its stores in the U.S. The major expansion launches early next year, making life even easier for fans of the coffee giant.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
amazon deals fire tablet tv remote products
Deals

Amazon Fire Deals: Tablets, TVs, and TV controllers in stock and ready to ship

Last-minute shoppers, and anyone seeking good deals on Amazon Fire products, are in luck. There's still time to order Fire Tablets, Fire TVs, and Fire media players, Fire CVRs, and Alexa-voice-compatible Fire remotes for Christmas delivery.
Posted By Bruce Brown
best walmart deals on keurig and nespresso k cafe 1
Smart Home

Best Walmart deals on Keurig and Nespresso coffee makers, espresso machines

The days till Christmas are slipping by, but these Walmart deals on Keurig and Nespresso coffee makers are prime candidates for last-minute gift selections. All four coffee makers ship for free in time to arrive before Christmas.
Posted By Bruce Brown
ring video doorbell 2 hero3
Smart Home

Ring, Amazon’s smart doorbell maker, explores technology that alerts police

Smart doorbells have been using facial-recognition technology to mark friends and family but a pair of patents filed by Ring could lead to doorbells that automatically identify suspicious persons and notify police.
Posted By Clayton Moore