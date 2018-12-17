Share

If you’re doing all your holiday shopping online this year, then have you already got it sorted?

If not, you do realize that time is running out, right? In fact, Tuesday December 18 is the final day for some of Amazon’s free shipping options for delivery before December 25. And then, day by day, those options just start falling away — for Prime members, too.

Specifically, December 18 marks Amazon’s final day for free shipping with no minimum purchase amount, and it’s free for all customers, not just Prime members.

It’s also the last day for free standard shipping for Prime members, though subscribers do also have a few two-day shipping options through December 22.

“All customers in the U.S. can enjoy free shipping on hundreds of millions of items, and this holiday season Amazon has extended the free shipping cutoff with no minimum purchase through December 18 for orders that will arrive in time for Christmas,” Amazon said in a message on its website.

Below is a day-by-day breakdown of all of Amazon’s remaining shipping options in the run up to December 25:

For free shipping before Christmas, visit amazon.com/holidayshipping. The following shipping dates apply (Please note that not all shipping speeds are available for all products in all regions, and order minimums may apply).

• Dec. 18 (extended): Last day for free shipping with no minimum purchase amount, free for all customers

• Dec. 18: Last day for standard shipping, free for Prime members

• Dec. 22: Last day for two-day shipping, free for Prime members

• Dec. 23: Last day for one-day shipping, free for Prime members in eligible areas

• Dec. 24: Last day for same-day delivery, free for Prime members in eligible areas (order by 9:30 a.m. local time or earlier)

• Dec. 24: Prime Now offers free two-hour delivery windows, reserved exclusively for Prime members in eligible areas (order by 9:15 p.m. local time or earlier)

• Dec. 24: Whole Foods Market stores, Amazon Books, Amazon 4-star, Amazon Pop-up device kiosks open Christmas Eve (store hours vary by location)

For other shipping options you can check special notices posted online by FedEx, UPS, and the USPS.

Amazon has invested heavily in its shipping operation after a disastrous 2013 holiday season when its over-reliance on third-party services resulted in many packages arriving late. Of course, the company would love to see its Prime Air drones dropping off items to customers, but it could still be years before that particular delivery service gets off the ground.

