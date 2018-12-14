Digital Trends
Small kitchen appliances are favorite holiday gifts to give and to receive, and that doesn’t only mean an Instant Pot. There are always new kitchen tools, gadgets, and appliances avid cooks would like to try. Even people who don’t like to cook can appreciate a device that makes meal prep easier or faster.

We scan online retailer discounts, specials events, and deals for quality kitchen appliances at great prices. The following are excellent deals on Amazon for blenders and espresso makers plus one highly-rated sous vide machine.

Breville Nespresso Creatista Single Serve Espresso Machine, black: $227, discounted $272

amazon small kitchen appliance deals breville nespresso creatista
Breville’s Nespresso Creatista Single Serve Espresso Machine is a versatile appliance that lives a double life. The Creatista brews single servings of coffee as well as espresso, so it can do daily duty with a morning cup of java to get you out of the door and stand ready to create more complex coffee and espresso drinks when you have more time. An automatic milk frother for lattes and cappuccino has eight texture settings and 11 temperature levels to choose from.

Normally priced at $500, the Breville Nespresso Creatista Espresso Machine is just $227 for this Amazon deal, discounted $272. This deal is scheduled to last until December 30  as long as the inventory holds up.

Buy Now

NutriBullet Pro: $59, discounted $20

amazon small kitchen appliance deals nutribullet pro
The powerful NutriBullet Pro bundles a 900-watt base with two 32-ounce cups and an emulsifying blade to pulverize a wide range of ingredients to a smooth liquid. Other parts of the bundle include flip-top lids, a pocket nutrition guide, a recipe book, and more. Make smoothies and blended drinks with the ingredients you prefer and then enjoy extra time with the NutriBullet Pro’s quick cleanup.

Usually $80, the NutriBullet Pro bundle is priced $59 on Amazon, a $21 discount that’s scheduled to last until December 22.

Buy Now

NutriBullet NBR-1201: $50, discounted $10

amazon small kitchen appliance deals nutribullet nbr 1201
A wonderful blender/mixer combination for someone who is just getting started making smoothies and protein shakes, the NutriBullet NBR-1201 has a 600-watt motor. The NBR-1201 comes with everything a beginner needs, including the power base, an emulsifying blade, one tall cup, two short cups, re-sealable lids, a pocket nutrition guide, and a recipe book.

The NutriBullet NBR-1201’s regular $60 price is discounted $10 for this deal’s $50 sale price good until December 22.

Buy Now

NutriBullet Balance: $100, discounted $80

amazon small kitchen appliance deals nutribullet balance
The NutriBullet Balance, Bluetooth Enabled Smart Blender is the most powerful of the NutriBullet family in this list of deals. When you download the NutriBullet Balance app on your smartphone, you can use connect with the blender to calculate the nutrition values of your ingredients. The NutriBullet Balance has a 1,200-watt power base with nutrition sensor, two 32-ounce cups, an extractor blade, two lip rings, and two flip-top lids.

Ordinarily $180, the NutriBullet Balance, Bluetooth Enabled Smart Blender is priced at $100 for this Amazon deal. Like the other NutriBullet deals, this one is scheduled to last until December 22.

Buy Now

Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker: $159, discounted $40

amazon small kitchen appliance deals anova culinary sous vide precision cooker
Highly rated with more than 1,600 Amazon reviews, the Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker is a professional-grade appliance that can cook meals to serve up to 12 people. The 900-watt sous vide cooker supports both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi wireless communications so you can control it remotely from your smartphone. The cooker has a detachable stainless steel dishwasher-safe skirt, so cleanup is easy.

Typically priced at $199, the Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker is now $159 on Amazon, discounted $40 until December 22.

Buy Now

Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Maker by De’Longhi, Red: $100, discounted $99

amazon small kitchen appliance deals nespresso vertuoplus coffee and espresso maker by de longhi red
The Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Maker by De’Longhi is priced within reach of many espresso lovers. Simple to use, this machine reads the barcode on Nespresso Vertuo coffee and espresso capsules to adjust the temperature and brewing time for the best single-serve cup results. A 60-ounce water tank heats water for the first cup within 20 to 25 seconds so waiting time is minimal.

Normally priced at $199, the Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Maker by De’Longhi is just $100 for this red version. The gray one costs more. If you like espresso and want to try making it at home, choose the red version to save money — or if you just like red.

Buy Now

Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Maker by De’Longhi, Gray: $126, discounted $73

amazon small kitchen appliance deals nespresso vertuoplus coffee and espresso maker by de longhi grey

Usually priced $199, the Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Maker by De’Longhi is just $126 for this gray version. The red one costs less.  If you like espresso and want to try making it at home, buying the red one will save an additional $26, but they both work the same.

Buy Now

