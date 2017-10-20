Be sure you’re breathing clean air with the Atmosphere Sky Air Treatment System

Why it matters to you If you're shutting your windows for the year, be sure you're keeping in clean air with this new air purifier system.

As fresh and crisp as the fall air may be now, in a few months, many of us will be keeping our windows tightly closed in hopes of keeping out the cold night air. But unfortunately, that likely means that we’re keeping in some rather polluted air. As per a 2016 study, indoor air can actually be more damaging to our health than outdoor air, as pollution makes its way into our homes. Luckily, there’s a fix — meet the Atmosphere Sky Air Treatment System, a new air purifier from Amway that promises to be the “best performing HEPA air purifier” on the market.

Our residential lives expose us to smoke, fungal spores, and chemicals used in paints, varnishes, and cleaners — all inside our homes and apartments. But the Sky Air Treatment System promises to remove up to 99.99 percent of airborne allergens, as well as contaminants as small as 0.007 microns.

The Atmosphere Sky claims a coverage area of up to 468 square feet (which could be your entire apartment if you’re living in a New York shoebox studio), and promises to be nearly silent. So even as it’s playing the hero, saving you from breathing contaminated air, you’ll be able to forget you even have it running.

Of course, because this is a 21st-century device, the Atmosphere Sky features a companion app, which will allow you to turn the system on or off from anywhere, and adjust the settings. That means that if you’ve just had your home repainted or deep cleaned, you can crank up the power on the system; or turn things down a bit if you know the Sky has been running for some time.

Even aside from removing the pollutants that you might not be aware of, the Sky also serves a more practical purpose — removing odors from cooking and pets. And those smells become particularly pungent in the dead of winter, when you’re least likely to crack open a window that might otherwise allow these odors to escape.

The Atmosphere Sky system doesn’t exactly come cheap, with a retail price of $1,699, but can you really put a price tag on breathing clean air?