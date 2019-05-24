Digital Trends
Smart Home

Amazon Memorial Day deal on August Smart Lock for your home drops to just $99

William Hank
By
august smart lock memorial day deal amazon

Smart home security systems are a great way to safeguard your home and ease the anxiety of unwanted visitors. While you may not be able to afford your own bat cave just yet, a smart lock is a strong starting point for your smart home security system. Now, in Amazon’s latest Memorial Day deal, you can score an August Smart Lock (3rd Generation) for the low price of just $99, down from $150. Lock in this deal now and start your summer off smart.

August is among the safest bets for smart home security, with the August Smart Lock 3rd Generation taking top honors in our roundup of best smart locks of 2019. Safeguard your home in just 10 minutes, with the secure, keyless entry offered by the August Smart Lock requiring just a screwdriver for a simple, DIY installation. Connect your smart lock to the August app to unlock an array of options, including the ability to control keyless access, lock or open your door, and monitor visitors. Grant guests entry at any time through the August app, and enable access for a few minutes, a few weeks, or any amount in between. For those slow to embrace smart locks, the 3rd Generation August attaches to any existing deadbolt, allowing you to continue using traditional keys. Some may say that’s missing the point of a smart lock, but when it comes to peace of mind, we here at DT say, to each their own.

Security is and should be the foremost feature of any strong smart lock, but August also emphasizes ease of use. The 3rd Generation Smart Lock is the only smart home system with the proprietary magnetic Door Sense technology, which can tell when your door is closed, and locks automatically. Through the August app, your smart lock also senses when you arrive home, and unlocks itself accordingly. Add the August Connect Wi-Fi Bridge, sold separately, and integrate your smart lock with Alexa and Google Assistant to enable features like remote key lock/unlock and voice control commands. In addition, the Wi-Fi Bridge brings with it compatibility with home share services like AirBnB, Home Away, and others, and at just $65, may well be worth a look to augment your August Smart Lock.

Want to get smarter about security? Check out our best smart locks, best DIY home security systems, and more Memorial Day deals.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
Don't Miss

Here are 20 portable tech gadgets you'll want to use every day
home depot security breach settlement
Deals

Home Depot Memorial Day sale drops prices on grills, tools, and appliances

Though Memorial Day sales traditionally begin the weekend before the actual day itself, Home Depot has already released its discounts. You can save up to 40% on major appliances, grills, and power tools for a limited time.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
smart home security vulnerablities william and mary 3395994 1920
Smart Home

Alexa, how’s the smart home revolution doing? As it turns out, just fine

More than a third of broadband-equipped households now own at least one remotely monitored internet-connected device, with smart speakers outpacing thermostats and networked cameras by a margin of more than three to one, analysts at Parks…
Posted By Denny Arar
walmart home depot abt and best buy memorial day appliance sales stainless samsung french door refrigerators rf265beaesr c3 1
Smart Home

Walmart, Home Depot, ABT, Best Buy drop huge appliance sales for Memorial Day

Memorial Day weekend brings kitchen appliance sales just before the summer season begins. We searched Home Depot, Best Buy, ABT, and Walmart for their best appliance deals on washers, dryers, ranges, refrigerators, and kitchen suites.
Posted By Bruce Brown
best outdoor grills deals for memorial day from amazon home depot and walmart weber 741001 original kettle 22 inch charcoal g
Smart Home

Best outdoor grill deals for Memorial Day from Amazon, Home Depot, and Walmart

Summer means outdoor living and, especially, outdoor cooking! With Memorial Day Weekend starting in just a few days, this is the time to give serious consideration to buying a new outdoor grill and it's not too late to find excellent deals.
Posted By Bruce Brown
samsung galaxy home mini fcc filing
Home Theater

FCC filing leaks smaller Samsung Galaxy Home before the first one even launches

Samsung's promised entry into the A.I.-powered smart speaker race, the Galaxy Home, is still nowhere to be seen. But that isn't stopping the company from planning a follow-up device, which will be smaller, and likely cheaper.
Posted By Simon Cohen
Alexa-Mayo Clinic
Smart Home

Selling or trading in an Echo Dot? Here's how to factory reset your device

Need to get rid of an old Echo Dot? If you no longer need your Dot, or you're swapping it out for another product, don’t throw it away. This guide includes info on the trade-in or sale value of your old Dot.
Posted By Erika Rawes
Neato Botvac D6 review
Smart Home

Neato Botvac D6 robot vacuum gets a big $330 price cut through Memorial Day

Neato is one of our favorite robot vacuum manufacturers besides iRobot, which has all but become the industry's standard for quality. We've just been alerted to a special sale on last years Botvac D6 Connected model at Best Buy, saving you…
Posted By Ed Oswald
amazon is letting its warehouse staff play video games while they work fulfillment center
Gaming

Amazon boosts productivity by gamifying warehouse workers’ tedium

Amazon is letting its warehouse staff play video games while they work. The games have been specially designed to inject some fun into the daily grind and, of course, to encourage them to work more quickly.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
free sengled smart led bulbs with arlo bundle at best buy pol co45052 190519 der 80665
Deals

Best Buy offers a free Sengled smart LED kit with $200 Arlo smart security sale

Best Buy is offering up a sweet smart home starter pack, with a Sengled LED A19 smart bulb kit included for free with every purchase of $200 on Arlo items. Kickstart your smart home now with this lights/camera action.
Posted By William Hank
Lenovo Smart Clock
Smart Home

Lenovo’s pint-sized smart alarm clock is set to ship next month

Lenovo opened up pre-orders for its Smart Clock, which it debuted at CES 2019, and announced that it will begin shipping to customers on June 2. The compact bedside companion is retailing for $79.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
buy refurbished mac best
Deals

Best Buy Memorial Day sale: Dyson vacuums, Keurig coffee makers, and more

Best Buy's Memorial Day sale is focusing the majority of its deals on appliances. Washers, dryers, refrigerators, vacuums, and coffee makers are all receiving some pretty substantial price cuts.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
amazon chops price for customer favorite hamilton beach coffee brewer 49980a 2 way maker single serve with 12 cup carafe stai
Smart Home

Amazon chops the price for customer favorite Hamilton Beach 2-way coffee brewer

Do you sometimes want just a single cup of coffee without making a whole pot but other times use a full carafe? Have it both ways with the Amazon's Choice Hamilton Beach 2-Way Brewer. For today only, Amazon cut the price by $53.
Posted By Bruce Brown
sleep number 360 smart bed ces 2017 2
Deals

Best Memorial Day smart mattress sales from Sleep Number, Beautyrest, and more

Memorial Day is one of the best holidays when it comes to online sales. If you're looking for a new mattress, a smart mattress may be right for you. Check out some of the best Memorial Day smart mattress sales of the year to take your smart…
Posted By Amanda DePerro
Let our Memorial Day guide help you throw a successful three-day weekend.
Deals

Best Memorial Day sales 2019: Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart drop discounts

If you're looking to save big on some shiny new stuff for Memorial Day 2019, we've gathered everything you need to know into one place. Find out where to save the most money before the summer hits its stride.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen