Smart home security systems are a great way to safeguard your home and ease the anxiety of unwanted visitors. While you may not be able to afford your own bat cave just yet, a smart lock is a strong starting point for your smart home security system. Now, in Amazon’s latest Memorial Day deal, you can score an August Smart Lock (3rd Generation) for the low price of just $99, down from $150. Lock in this deal now and start your summer off smart.

August is among the safest bets for smart home security, with the August Smart Lock 3rd Generation taking top honors in our roundup of best smart locks of 2019. Safeguard your home in just 10 minutes, with the secure, keyless entry offered by the August Smart Lock requiring just a screwdriver for a simple, DIY installation. Connect your smart lock to the August app to unlock an array of options, including the ability to control keyless access, lock or open your door, and monitor visitors. Grant guests entry at any time through the August app, and enable access for a few minutes, a few weeks, or any amount in between. For those slow to embrace smart locks, the 3rd Generation August attaches to any existing deadbolt, allowing you to continue using traditional keys. Some may say that’s missing the point of a smart lock, but when it comes to peace of mind, we here at DT say, to each their own.

Security is and should be the foremost feature of any strong smart lock, but August also emphasizes ease of use. The 3rd Generation Smart Lock is the only smart home system with the proprietary magnetic Door Sense technology, which can tell when your door is closed, and locks automatically. Through the August app, your smart lock also senses when you arrive home, and unlocks itself accordingly. Add the August Connect Wi-Fi Bridge, sold separately, and integrate your smart lock with Alexa and Google Assistant to enable features like remote key lock/unlock and voice control commands. In addition, the Wi-Fi Bridge brings with it compatibility with home share services like AirBnB, Home Away, and others, and at just $65, may well be worth a look to augment your August Smart Lock.

