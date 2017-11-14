Want to sleep better? Air-monitoring device Awair has some insights

Want to know more about the air you’re breathing? Awair wants to help. When this smart home product first launched back in 2015, it simply collected information on the quality of the air around you. But now, Awair is growing up, and providing users not only information, but actionable insights as well. The company has just launched a Sleep Report feature in the companion app for both Await and Glow air quality monitors.

Promising to leverage algorithms to analyze air quality data, Sleep Report gives customers an overview of their sleep environment, and advice on how to improve sleep quality. Key data points tracked include temperature and CO2 levels, said to be the two factors that impact your repose the most. In addition, Awair and Glow track levels of dust, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and humidity. All of this is taken into consideration before giving users a Sleep Score, and tips on how to improve that score.

“Many people don’t realize that air quality can impact the quality of their sleep,” said Ronald Ro, Awair’s co-founder. “In fact, our data shows that over a third of our users are sleeping in less than ideal conditions in regards to their air quality. With the new Sleep Score feature, we’re now able to provide a benefit to even more people.”

This latest feature comes many months after Bitfinder, the company behind the air-monitoring device, partnered with Nest, the Amazon Echo, and IFTTT to help users of those services and products interact with Awair’s data — temperature, humidity, CO2, VOCs, and dust — and actually make actionable changes, when necessary, based on that information.

Awair’s integration with Nest will allow users to ventilate a room if CO2 levels are too high, or turn on a dehumidifier if it’s starting to get humid inside. Amazon Echo will allow users to actually ask questions about their air quality and have them answered quickly and accurately — Alexa will simply fetch the data from Awair and relay that information. Alexa can subsequently advise on how to improve air quality and otherwise use Awair’s technology to help make your breathing environment as safe and comfortable as possible.

Even if you don’t own a Nest or an Echo, you can still take advantage of Awair’s new partnership with IFTTT. That means that you can work with WeMo switches to control your air quality, or receive notifications on Slack and monitor air quality factors by way of a Google document. You can even create charts to keep tabs on trends in your air quality, should you be so inclined.

Ultimately, this new suite of integrations allows for Awair to become a more useful tool. Rather than simply telling users about their air quality, the device now helps users actually do something about it as well. Moving forward, it looks like Awair will be exploring how to make any and all air-quality devices smart by way of an attachment.

You can purchase the Awair for $199.

