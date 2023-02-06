No smart home kitchen is complete without an air fryer, and one of the most popular air fryers is seeing a $50 discount for the rest of the day at Best Buy. While there are many air fryer deals available to choose from, the Bella Pro Series 6-Quart Digital Air Fryer comes in as one of the best. The $50 savings drops its price from $80 all the way down to $30, and free shipping and in-store pickup are available. You’ll need to act quickly, however, as this deal ends at midnight.

Why you should get the Bella Pro Series 6-Quart Digital Air Fryer

All of the best air fryers offer a cleaner, healthier way to cook food, and they’re a cool piece of tech to incorporate into your smart home as well. The Bella Pro Series 6-Quart Digital Air Fryer is no different. It allows you to make your favorite fried foods with the same delicious end product as traditional frying, but with even more flavor and using much less grease. This makes it a healthier option than traditional frying, and makes for much less mess during the cooking process. Its 6-quart capacity allows you to prepare up to five pounds of food at a time. It utilizes high performance heat technology to cook food, which makes meals fast, crispy, and evenly cooked.

When it comes to interfacing with the Bella Pro Series 6-Quart Digital Air Fryer, it has six preset cooking programs. These include air fry, roast, broil, bake, reheat, and crisp modes, any of which can be utilized to best cook various kinds of food. This air fryer has a digital touchscreen, which allows you to easily control and adjust the temperature from 170 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. An automatic shutoff timer allows for stress-free cooking with an audible tone for additional safety, and the Bella Pro Series 6-Quart Digital Air Fryer is easy to clean, as it has a removable non-stick basket and crisping tray, all of which are dishwasher safe.

The Bella Pro Series 6-Quart Digital Air Fryer is just $30 for a limited time at Best Buy. This is a $50 savings from its regular price of $80, and both free shipping and in-store pickup are available with your purchase. Act quickly to claim this deal while you can.

Today's tech news, curated and condensed for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations