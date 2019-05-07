Share

Best Buy is dropping air fryer prices on best-selling models from Power, Ninja, Cuisinart, and more. Cooking with an air fryer is a healthier way to prepare fried food than with a traditional deep-fryer or by frying in a pan with lots of oil. Air fryers use little or no oil to cook food that still ends up crispy, browned on the outside, and soft on the inside.

Air fryers use electricity to circulate hot air with internal fans. Many air fryers also serve other cooking functions including searing, dehydrating, and cooking by convection, for a few examples.

We found the best deals on Best Buy for air fryers. Whether you’re buying a Mother’s Day gift, shopping for a present for an upcoming wedding, or looking forward to preparing guilt-free fried dishes, these seven deals can help you save up to $118.

Power AirFryer 6-qt Air Fryer — $20 off



Tristar’s 6-quart Power AirFryer has eight one-touch preset buttons to select cooking functions. This model air fries, roasts, bakes, grills, dehydrates, and cooks rotisserie with an included rotisserie spit. The LED display is easy to read and lets you adjust settings when you want to alter the temperature or time. The Power AirFryer’s 1,700 watts of power and 6-quart capacity are ample for a wide range of cooking tasks for a family. Accessories in the box include the rotisserie spit, 10 skewers, an extra large rotating mesh basket, a drip tray, three air flow racks, and a recipe book.

Regularly priced $160, the Power AirFryer is just $140 during this sale. If you’re shopping for a Best Buy customer favorite to feed a crowd, this could be the time to snap up this model at a discounted price.

Ninja 4-qt Digital Air Fryer — $40 off

With the Ninja 4-quart Digital Air Fryer’s average 4.8-star ratings on a 5-star scale from 421 Best Buy customers, what greater testimonial could you ask for? In addition to air frying, you can dehydrate food and cook by convection with this Ninja. The Ninja’s 1,550-watt power and 4-quart capacity are sufficient for a small family. For example, used with the included crisper plate you can air fry two pounds of French fries. The Ninja also comes with a multi-layer cooking rack and a 4-quart ceramic-coated, nonstick basket.

Normally priced at $130, the Ninja 4-qt Digital Air Fryer is just $90 during this sale. If you want an air fryer with a modest capacity but that’s large enough for a family, take advantage of this excellent price.

Ninja Foodi with Tendercrisp 6.5-quart Multi-Cooker — $30 off

The Ninja Foodi with Tendercrisp 6.5-quart multi-cooker scored 4.8 stars from 357 Best Buy customers, so clearly they like this model as much as the smaller Ninja above. This cooker air fries in a 4-quart crisping basket and roasts in a 6.5-quart ceramic-coated pot for pressure cooking. There are two lids with the Ninja Foodi — the second lid is for crisping. A reversible stainless steel grilling rack is also included.

Normally priced at $230, the Ninja Foodi with Tendercrisp 6.5-quart Multi-Cooker is cut to $200 during this sale. If you need a powerful and versatile multi-cooker that air fries and much more, take advantage of the Foodi’s reduced price.

Cuisinart Air Fryer – Stainless Steel — $18 off

The stainless steel Cuisinart Air Fryer has a different style from the other air fryers in this post, but it focuses on crispness. Easy to use, the Cuisinart Air Fryer has two control knobs — one for temperature and the other for cooking time. The fryer includes a frying basket and baking and drip pan and can cook up to 2.5 pounds of food at a time.

Instead of the usual $100 price, the Cuisinart Air Fryer – Stainless Steel is cut to just $82 during this sale. If you want a simple-to-use air fryer that can bake and dehydrate food as well, the Cuisinart is a solid option.

Philips Viva Collection Analog Air Fryer — $118 off

The Philips Viva Collection Analog Air Fryer is right-sized for one or two people or as a second air fryer for side dishes for a family. The Philips’ 2.75-quart capacity basket can cook 1.8 pounds of food. This analog model doesn’t use programmable functions, just set the cooking time and temperature and you’re good to go. A recipe is included to get you started with healthy air frying.

Ordinarily $200, the Philips Viva Collection Analog Air Fryer is just $82 for this sale. If you need a backup air fryer or a smaller unit for a single person or a couple, this unit won’t disappoint.

Emerald 5.2L Digital Air Fryer — $90 off

Emerald’s 5.2L Digital Air Fryer is sized for a good-sized family. The Emerald’s digital touchpad controls have seven preset programs for cooking different type of food. The basket and heating pan both remove from the air fryer to simplify cleanup. A recipe booklet comes with the Emerald air fryer.

Normally priced at $140, the Emerald 5.2L Digital Air Fryer is just $50 during this sale. If you want a moderately large-capacity air fryer at a significant discount, this is a great opportunity.

Gourmia 6-qt Digital Air Fryer — $40 off

The Gourmia 6-quart Digital Air Fryer has a 6-quart cooking basket and a 1,700-watt heating element. With Gourmia’s Chef-at-a-Touch controls and digital display select the type of food you’d like to cook and adjust the cooking temperature and time to your preferences. Like many of the models in this sale, the Gourmia’s removable basket is dishwasher safe. A recipe book comes with the Air Fryer. More than 600 Best Buy customers rated the Gourmia 4.7 stars on a 5-star scale.

Usually $100, the Gourmia 6-qt Digital Air Fryer is just $60 during this sale. If you’re looking for a nice price break on a family size air fryer, this is a chance to buy at an attractive price.

