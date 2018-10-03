Forget Alex Trebek -- let Alexa emcee your next game night with these 24 skills

Amazon’s Alexa has more than 40,000 different skills, from telling you whose turn it is to do the dishes, to helping you choose what to do for the day. Some of the more fun Alexa skills are games, perfect for game night. There are choose-your-own-adventures, trivia, and kid-centric options, as well as official or knock-off versions of TV favorites

Because many of them were developed when only the Echo and Dot were around, they often don’t require a screen, though some have now added features featuring a screen for the Show. Others require the new Echo Buttons, which let you buzz in for more competitive games.

Many of the games work better if you have a piece of paper and pencil to jot down notes. Almost all of them require some patience, as they can be glitchy or Alexa can misunderstand your response. These games probably won’t replace your shelf full of board games, but they can help kill 10 to 20 minutes, get kids off the couch, or assist you in getting tipsy.

Magic Door If you’ve never played a choose-your-own-adventure game with your smart speaker, you might want to start here, as it can be hard to go back to Alexa’s somewhat emotionless voice after listening to a game with actual voice actors (which we’ll get to later). In this game, you get a monotone Alexa saying things like, “Oh, my, I’m really scared now,” in the exact same tone she replies that she’s turned your lights off. Still, it’s a good game for beginners. To start, Alexa will ask if you want to explore the mountains, sea, or forest. Each will send you on a magical quest along a path strewn with magical objects, talking creatures, and occasionally creepy sounds. For some reason, you need to turn on notifications to enable this skill. Rated: Parental guidance suggested

Earplay Earplay has more stories you influence with your choices. In the demo, a woman sits at your table in a restaurant and asks you to pretend you know her. Every choice you make, from playing along with her ruse to rummaging through her purse, will have consequences. Earplay’s secret agent story, Codename Cygnus, is a seven-chapter interactive fictional world where you are a secret agent trying to accomplish your mission. Earplay now has five additional stories you can choose from, including Jurassic World Revealed and You and the Beanstalk, perfect for the whole family. Rated: Mature

The Wayne Investigation When this story opens, it’s shortly after the murder of Thomas and Martha Wayne. As a Gotham detective on the case, the clues you focus on will direct the course of the investigation. Sometimes you’ll be able to fix your mistakes, but some choices are irrevocable. The game is an odd mix of noirish music, sound effects, voice actors, and Alexa. She prompts you to make your choices but also chimes in her dry voice to tell you when you chose poorly. “Maybe you’re not cut out for this line of work. Haha,” she says in a jarringly different tone than the rest of the game. It may have been designed as a promotion for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, but it’s still pretty fun. Rated: Parental guidance suggested

RuneScape Quests: One Piercing Note RuneScape is an online RPG, but you don’t have to know anything about the game’s fantastical medieval world to play One Piercing Note. As an adventurer, you’re tasked with solving the mystery of the abbey. It’s a bit like The Name of the Rose, only it’s dead nuns instead of murdered monks. Unlike The Wayne Investigation, this quest is Alexa-free, helping to keep you in the atmosphere of the secluded abbey, which may or may not contain a demon. Fair warning: Some of the details are pretty gruesome. Rated: Parental guidance suggested

Bosch: A Detective’s Case In this quick little mystery, you play an LAPD detective on the hunt for a missing woman. It seems practically impossible to permanently mess up this case, as it lets you rewind when your choice leads you to a dead end. It took us a fast but entertaining 15 minutes to solve the case. Rated: Mature

Escape the Room Escape games are all the rage, so it’s not surprising one exists in an Alexa-compatible format. It’s not quite a choose-your-own-adventure game, but more of a verbal hidden object plus puzzle game. A smart speaker may not be the best format for this, so be prepared for some repetition. There are only a few simple commands to control most of your movement, so if you want to look at objects on a shelf, you have to first be looking at the shelf. If you’re looking at the door and say, “Look at the shelf,” Alexa will tell you there’s no shelf to look at. For some reason, she also had some trouble understanding us in general. We said bucket, not buffet! Despite the difficulties, it’s still a unique game for the platform and will take longer than some of the others on the list. Rated: Parental guidance suggested