Zap wrinkles out of your clothes fast with the five best garment steamers

You’ve probably been in this situation before: You reach for the outfit you want to wear, only to find it completely wrinkled or smelling funky. You don’t have time to dig out and fire up the ironing board, but you had your heart set on this outfit for that important date/meeting/interview/wedding. When you get in a fashion pickle like this, a hand-held garment steamer can be a lifesaver. Thinking about getting one as an alternative — or even a replacement — for your traditional iron? We’ve done the work for you and rounded up the best garment steamers for zapping wrinkles out of your clothes.

This garment steamer acts fast to refresh all types of fabric. If you’re looking for a one-stop shop that covers all your dewrinkling needs, this is it. Don’t be fooled by the small package of this steamer. It’s a powerful tool that will heat up in less than 45 seconds and continue delivering continuous steam for 15 minutes. You can use it to get wrinkles out of your linens, drapes, sheets, and pretty much any kind of fabric. The deep steam penetration helps to remove odors, and can even kill dust mites and bed bugs. Plus, its small size makes it travel-friendly, so you can easily toss it into your suitcase when you go on your next vacation.

Setting up this steamer is a breeze, no matter how little experience you have with ironing. With the Rowenta X-Cel, you’re getting the ultimate level of convenience. The water tank is easy to access, a Velcro wrap secures the cord for flexible storage, and a built-in hook lets you hang the steamer on the back of a chair. It’s also powerful at dewrinkling, thanks to the extra-large micro-metal steam head that has numerous holes for wide steam distribution. The steamer also comes with three attachments to accommodate the material you’re working with: a fabric brush, lint pad, and steam bonnet. After plugging it in and filling up the water, this tool is heated up and ready to go in under 45 seconds.

Got particularly stubborn wrinkles? This will blast everything away. The Jiffy Estream delivers powerful continuous steam to zap away even the toughest wrinkles. Thanks to its generously sized water tank, the Jiffy Esteam gives you continuous steam. Yet, the device also manages to stay lightweight in comparison to other brands that offer similar water capacities, and for its size, it heats up quickly in under a minute. The slim design also makes it convenient to tuck into a corner without taking up much room. The price tag is slightly higher than most, and it doesn’t come with any attachments for specific fabrics.

With its ergonomic design, this steamer is as comfortable to hold as it is easy to use. Instead of being bulky like some steamers, this one is very lightweight, and you get a firm grip without having your hand cramp up. That’s partly thanks to the locking mechanism, which delivers continuous steam without your having to hold a button down. The steam output is not as powerful as that of some steamers, but that’s what makes this one perfect for delicate fabrics. It also comes with three attachments specifically designed for delicates, upholstery, and lint removal.

Want to steam your drapes or bedding? You won’t need to keep changing outlets with this steamer, as the extra-long cord makes it easy to reach high places. With its 15-foot long cord, this steamer will let you steam large pieces of material in one go, without having to keep changing outlets. Steaming your drapes, beddings, and tapestries has never been easier. The steamer is also effective at what it does, with both the options of continuous steam and burst of steam. Continuous steam gradually melts wrinkles away, while burst of steam generates a powerful blast to zap away particularly stubborn wrinkles. Three attachments are included with this steamer: Upholstery, delicates, and lint removal.