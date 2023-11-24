 Skip to main content
I found the 7 best Lego Black Friday deals in Amazon’s sale

John Alexander
By
Lego BTS members are on the stage.
.

Lego is one of the most beloved toys of all time, enjoyed by kids and, increasingly, adults. Sets of Legos combine off-the-rails creativity with an instruction-led activity to allow anyone the capability to build a set with subtle style changes to suit their tastes. Alternatively, if you amass enough Lego blocks, you can make sure about anything. That’s why these Black Friday toy deals that we’re seeing on Legos at Amazon are so exciting. They allow you to get, combine, and refine many sets to your liking. There are 16 sets available for discount in Amazon’s Lego Black Friday sale, if you tap the button below for our curated list. Or, keep reading for some of our favorites.

Our favorite Lego Black Friday deal at Amazon

The full Lego BTS set on display.
.

It’s hard to pretend that you haven’t heard at least something about BTS at this point. If you haven’t, they’re the ultra famous South Korean boy band K-pop group or, in the case of this Black Friday deal, Lego figurines. The 749 block set features iconic parts of the BTS Dynamite video set, including the record store, donut shop, and ice cream truck. Ingeniously, you can pop the figurines (RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook are all represented) onto a stage and make them “dance” via a turning wheel. It’s a pretty neat effect that will make you feel, at least for a moment, like a real K-pop stage manager. The set, normally $65, is down to $100 for Black Friday.

Other Lego Black Friday deals we like at Amazon

As popular as BTS is, not everybody likes them (or wants them as Legos). Here are some other hot deals we recommend in Amazon’s sale:

  • Lego Super Mario Frog Mario Kids Building Kit —
  • Lego Friends Newsroom Van —
  • Lego Ideas BTS Dynamite —
  • Lego City Stuntz Ultimate Stunt Riders Challenge —
  • Lego Disney Princess, The Little Mermaid Royal Clamshell —
  • Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Express —
Of course, you can Lego elsewhere, too, including in Walmart’s Lego Black Friday sale. Check out our collection of the overall best Lego Black Friday deals to get an even more rounded collection of hot deals for this year.

