The 6 best small TVs for the kitchen

Want to keep an eye on the game or your favorite show from the kitchen? It’s not easy, especially if you don’t have an open floor plan. The solution is adding a separate TV to your kitchen space — but there’s not usually a lot of room, especially for electronics that can’t be too close to water or heat.

That’s where small kitchen TVs and displays come in. Many models even have added smart features that can do much more than keep you following the action. Let’s take a look at the best displays for your kitchen!

Note: If you have cable, watching live TV in your kitchen can become difficult. Some kitchens come with a cable connection for an extra box, but it’s not common these days, and routing cable through your walls will be a time-consuming project. Expect to rely on streaming apps to get your kitchen content, including apps that can stream live events that others may be watching elsewhere.

Vizio D-Series D24F4-J01

Bring the living room experience to the kitchen

Pros AirPlay and Chromecast support

Alexa support

Very affordable Cons Its gaming features probably won't get much use in the kitchen

If you want to replicate the living room TV experience as closely as possible in your kitchen, the Vizio TV series is your best bet: This 24-inch model offers 1080p resolution and is small enough to be placed on all kinds of counters around the kitchen. It’s also very smart for such a small TV, supporting both AirPlay and Chromecast for easy casting from a mobile device so you don’t have to worry about juggling a controller as well as your cookware.

Speaking of controllers, this Vizio model also supports Alexa so you can give voice commands when your hands are full. You can also bump up the size to 32 inches if you want, but 24 inches is fine for most kitchens and helps you save money, so we’re recommending this size.

Amazon Echo Show 15

Ideal smart display for the kitchen

Read our in-depth review Pros Huge 15.6-inch screen

Widget functionality makes it easy to see tasks, smart home, and more at a glance

Different orientation options

Visual ID swaps between users Cons Lacks customization and personalization options

Software crashes without explanation

The Echo Show line are smart displays, not TVs, but they can be excellent streaming devices. Anything you can watch on Amazon Prime Video, you can watch on a Show, and with the right Alexa skills, you can access other streaming apps too, including Netflix, Hulu, and finally Sling TV for live events like games. That’s in addition to the built-in Alexa compatibility, the video call capabilities, and the many other things that Echo Shows can do.

This particular model is larger than previous versions and designed to mount on a wall. Both features make it a particularly good choice for a kitchen. Keep in mind that having a full-fledged Alexa device in the kitchen is also handy for creating timers, asking for ingredient conversions, watching cooking videos, and other common steps when you’re busy with a meal.

iPad Pro

A highly portable option

Read our in-depth review Pros Incredible performance

Beautiful display on 12.9-inch model

Stunning design

Center Stage works great

USB 4/Thunderbolt 3 port Cons Nearly MacBook priced

No Mini-LED on 11-inch model

There are a couple of reasons we really like the iPad Pro as a kitchen display. First, it’s portable: As long as you have a cover with a stand, you can prop up Apple’s tablet anywhere you want, based on where you’re cutting and mixing ingredients or other factors. When you’re done in the kitchen, flip the stand back and carry the iPad wherever you are heading next.

iPads, like the Echo Show, also have excellent online access for looking up recipes and other information. Any app that your smart TV supports is likely to be iPad-friendly too, including Sling TV, ESPN+, FuboTV, and many more. iPad Pros also have enough storage space to download plenty of shows or videos for offline viewing if your kitchen Wi-Fi is spotty. The downside to choosing an iPad Pro is that it’s going to be significantly more expensive than a dedicated kitchen TV, so you’ll need to plan on getting a lot out of it.

Samsung Frame QN32LS03TBFXZA

A TV that does double-duty as a frame

Pros Designed to fit in with decor

Wall-mount or stand options

Large 32-inch size Cons Need lots of room

Like the Echo Show 15, this TV has a mount-friendly design that makes it look great on a wall, but it’s much larger — large enough that you should double-check you have the room to mount or use a stand to fit its 32-inch screen. But if you do, it’s perfect for catching all the details. The Frame’s frame is customizable with different colors to help it blend in and can switch to art mode when not in use.

The TV also comes with Alexa, so you can give a wide variety of commands or questions to the voice assistant. If you do go with the wall-mounted option, this TV is a great pick for supporting cable, because with some work, you can route a cable connection through the wall and to the back of the TV without it ever encroaching on valuable kitchen space.

LG 24LJ4540

Affordable, but not smart

Pros Affordable for its size

Built-in stand

Sturdy design Cons No smart features, so adding a dongle is a good idea

LG’s 24-inch contestant is an excellent choice if you’d like to save money while still getting a sizable TV for your kitchen. It comes with a built-in stand for easy counter placement and is small enough to fit comfortably between fruit bowls and microwaves in your kitchen. It’s not a smart TV, but that’s not a huge issue these days, as you can simply add a Google Chromecast, Fire TV device, or another dongle to give it access to all the streaming and casting capabilities that you could want.

Insignia F20 Series 24DF310NA21

Bring Fire TV to the kitchen

Pros Fire TV built-in for Amazon users

Affordable smart TV

Fire TV advantages include Alexa support Cons A bit bulky

Are you already invested in Amazon streaming and Prime Video content? This Insignia TV comes with Amazon’s Fire TV platform built-in, ready for you to access all your Amazon content on the 24-inch display. Of course, that also means that you get access to Alexa, all your streaming apps, and everything else that Fire TV provides. We wish it was a bit slimmer — the back is fairly bulky compared to our other picks — but at this price, it’s not a serious issue; just make sure you have enough counter space before buying.

